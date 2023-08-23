Trending
Advertisement
TV
Aug. 23, 2023 / 11:19 AM

'Fallout' series coming to Prime Video in 2024

By Annie Martin

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- The Fallout series is coming to Prime Video in 2024.

Amazon shared a 2024 release date and promo art for the show Wednesday.

Advertisement

Fallout is a post-apocalyptic drama based on the video game franchise of the same name. The series takes place in a retrofuturistic world in the wake of a nuclear event.

The promo art features the Fallout mascot Vault Boy and unveils the show's setting as Vault 33 in Los Angeles.

Fallout video game developer Bethesda shared footage of the TV series Wednesday at Gamescom that showed glimpses of the Brotherhood of Steel, a vault opening, and multiple nuclear explosions.

The Fallout series is developed by Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, with Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner to serve as showrunners.

The cast includes Walton Goggins, Ella Purnell, Kyle MacLachlan, Xelia Mendes-Jones and Aaron Moten.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Taylor Swift's new 'Look What You Made Me Do' sets mood in 'Wilderness' teaser
TV // 1 hour ago
Taylor Swift's new 'Look What You Made Me Do' sets mood in 'Wilderness' teaser
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift's re-recorded version of "Look What You Made Me Do" is featured in a teaser trailer for the Prime Video series "Wilderness."
'Elite': Netflix shares Season 7 photos featuring Anitta
TV // 2 hours ago
'Elite': Netflix shares Season 7 photos featuring Anitta
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Brazilian singer Anitta will appear in Season 7 of Spanish teen drama series "Elite."
Max renews 'And Just Like That...' for Season 3 ahead of finale
TV // 20 hours ago
Max renews 'And Just Like That...' for Season 3 ahead of finale
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Max renewed "And Just Like That..." for a third season on Tuesday. The Season 2 finale premieres Thursday.
'Frasier' revival to premiere Oct. 12
TV // 22 hours ago
'Frasier' revival to premiere Oct. 12
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced the premiere date for its "Frasier" revival on Tuesday, with a teaser video. "Frasier" returns Oct. 12.
TV review: 'Star Wars' series 'Ahsoka' leaves viewers lost
TV // 23 hours ago
TV review: 'Star Wars' series 'Ahsoka' leaves viewers lost
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 22 (UPI) -- "Ahsoka," premiering Tuesday on Disney+, fails to catch up viewers on the backstory from "Star Wars: Rebels" or move the story any further in its first two episodes.
'All Rise' canceled at OWN, gets trailer for final episodes
TV // 23 hours ago
'All Rise' canceled at OWN, gets trailer for final episodes
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- "All Rise," a legal drama starring Simone Missick, will return for a final 10 episodes on OWN in September.
'Still Up' trailer: Insomniacs bond in Apple TV+ romantic comedy
TV // 23 hours ago
'Still Up' trailer: Insomniacs bond in Apple TV+ romantic comedy
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- "Still Up," a new comedy series starring Antonia Thomas and Craig Roberts, is coming to Apple TV+.
'The Bachelor': Joey Graziadei to star in Season 28
TV // 1 day ago
'The Bachelor': Joey Graziadei to star in Season 28
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Joey Graziadei will star in "The Bachelor" Season 28 after being eliminated in Charity Lawson's season of "The Bachelorette."
'Bachelorette' star Charity Lawson gets engaged, joins 'DWTS'
TV // 1 day ago
'Bachelorette' star Charity Lawson gets engaged, joins 'DWTS'
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- "Bachelorette" star Charity Lawson got engaged in the Season 20 finale and will compete in "Dancing with the Stars" Season 32.
'Golden Bachelor,' 'Bachelor in Paradise' S9 to premiere Sept. 28
TV // 1 day ago
'Golden Bachelor,' 'Bachelor in Paradise' S9 to premiere Sept. 28
Aug. 21 (UPI) -- "The Golden Bachelor" starring Gerry Turner and "Bachelor in Paradise" Season 9 will air Thursdays on ABC this fall.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Sean Patrick Small: 'My jaw hit the floor' over 'Winning Time' Larry Bird episode
Sean Patrick Small: 'My jaw hit the floor' over 'Winning Time' Larry Bird episode
TV review: 'Star Wars' series 'Ahsoka' leaves viewers lost
TV review: 'Star Wars' series 'Ahsoka' leaves viewers lost
'Frasier' revival to premiere Oct. 12
'Frasier' revival to premiere Oct. 12
Dewayne Perkins: 'Blackening' was made for people who talk to the screen
Dewayne Perkins: 'Blackening' was made for people who talk to the screen
Serena Williams gives birth to second daughter
Serena Williams gives birth to second daughter
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement