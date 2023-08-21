Advertisement
Aug. 21, 2023 / 8:32 AM

BBC orders two more seasons of 'Waterloo Road'

By Karen Butler
Three new seasons of "Waterloo Road" are on the way. Photo courtesy of the BBC
Three new seasons of "Waterloo Road" are on the way. Photo courtesy of the BBC

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- The BBC has ordered two more seasons of the revival of its young-adult drama, Waterloo Road.

These seasons are in addition to one that has already been filmed, but not yet aired.

Production on the additional episodes are expected to begin in Greater Manchester this fall.

Waterloo Road initially ran on the BBC between 2006 and 2015.

It follows the lives of the students and staff at a failing school.

"Following its breakout success on BBC iPlayer during lockdown it returned with new episodes at the start of 2023 with a cast including Angela Griffin, Adam Thomas and Kym Marsh among the school staff, and an ensemble of exciting newcomers and rising stars as pupils," the British network said in a press release Monday.

Cameron Roach, the show's executive producer, celebrated its return.

"We're beyond thrilled with the triumphant return of Waterloo Road, and so thankful to the BBC for committing to the show so fully," Roach said.

"We love that the show has the potential not only to be a crown jewel for BBC iPlayer, but also serve as a true beacon for training, and inspiring next generation talent."

