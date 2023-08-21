Advertisement
Aug. 21, 2023 / 12:30 PM

'Top Boy': Barry Keoghan, Brian Gleeson appear in Season 3 photos

By Annie Martin
1/3
Barry Keoghan will appear in "Top Boy" Season 3. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
Barry Keoghan will appear in "Top Boy" Season 3. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing Top Boy Season 3.

The streaming service shared photos for the show's third and final season Monday featuring Barry Keoghan and Brian Gleeson.

Netflix announced in July 2022 that Keoghan and Gleeson had joined the Season 3 cast.

Deadline said at the time that Keoghan and Gleeson will play the new characters Jonny and Tadgh.

Top Boy is a British crime drama that originally premiered on Channel 4 in 2011. Netflix revived the series in 2019.

Top Boy follows Dushane Hill (Ashley Walters) and Gerald "Sully" Sullivan (Kane Robinson), two drug dealers living in London.

In Season 3, "Sully takes charge, pushing Dushane to cash out, but with a new order comes new challenges, threats, and consequences," an official synopsis reads.

Netflix shared a trailer and premiere date for the new season last week.

The Top Boy revival will return for a third and final season Sept. 7 on Netflix.

Keoghan is known for the films Dunkirk, The Killing of a Sacred Deer and The Banshees of Inisherin, and had a brief appearance as the Joker in The Batman. Gleeson appeared in the series Love/Hate and Peaky Blinders.

