'Golden Bachelor,' 'Bachelor in Paradise' S9 to premiere Sept. 28

He raised his girls to shine. Starting September 28, it's his turn. ✨ Watch Gerry's journey Thursdays at 8/7c on ABC. Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/uA14Cho6jR— The Golden Bachelor (@GoldenBachABC) August 21, 2023

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- The Golden Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 are coming to ABC in September.

The network announced premiere dates for the Bachelor spinoff series Monday.

The Golden Bachelor, a new installment in the Bachelor franchise starring 71-year-old Gerry Turner, will premiere Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. EDT and air on Thursdays.

The show was originally to broadcast on Mondays following Dancing with the Stars.

The Golden Bachelor follows Turner, a widower and grandfather, as he searches for love in the wake of his wife Toni's death. Turner said on The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All special last week that he hopes to find his "person" on the show.

"What I look for at the age of 70 is different than what I looked for when I was in high school and college," Turner said.

"So I believe I'll find my person, the new person that will make me whole again. And I think we'll knit a wonderful relationship. But I don't think it'll look like the relationship I had with Toni," he added. "And I don't think it would be right to do it that way."

Bachelor in Paradise, a spinoff featuring former Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants, will return for a ninth season Sept. 28 at 9 p.m., immediately following The Golden Bachelor.

The premiere dates were announced Monday as part of ABC's revised fall schedule.