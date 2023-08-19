Advertisement
TV
Aug. 19, 2023 / 10:14 AM

Prime Video cancels 'League of Their Own,' ''Peripheral'

By Karen Butler
Abbi Jacobson's "A League of of Their Own" won't be getting a second season on Prime Video after all. File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI
Abbi Jacobson's "A League of of Their Own" won't be getting a second season on Prime Video after all. File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Prime Video has canceled its freshmen series A League of Their Own and Peripheral after initially renewing them for second seasons.

Deadline.com and The Hollywood Reporter broke the news Friday.

The ongoing Writers Guild of America and Screen Actors Guild strikes are being blamed for the decisions to not make more episodes of the baseball comedy starring Abbi Jacobson and Chante Adams, and the sci-fi drama led by Chloe Grace Moretz.

Most North American film and TV productions, including late-night chat shows, have been shut down since May because of the labor stoppages.

SAG-AFTRA members rally with entertainment writers in NYC, LA

Members of the SAG-AFTRA actors union join writers on the picket lines in front of Netflix's corporate office in Hollywood, Calif., on August 3, 2023. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

