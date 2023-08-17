'FBoy Island' introduces Season 3 bad boys, nice guys

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- The CW announced the cast of FBoy Island Season 3 on Thursday. The season beings Oct. 12 at 8 p.m.

Katie Thurston of The Bachelorette, influencer Daniella Grace and model Hali Okeowo meet 21 guys on FBoy Island to figure out who are the bad boys and who are the nice guys. The men are: