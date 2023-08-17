Trending
Advertisement
TV
Aug. 17, 2023 / 3:58 PM

'FBoy Island' introduces Season 3 bad boys, nice guys

By Fred Topel
1/5
21 nice guys and bad boys join "FBoy Island" Season 3. Photo courtesy of The CW
21 nice guys and bad boys join "FBoy Island" Season 3. Photo courtesy of The CW

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- The CW announced the cast of FBoy Island Season 3 on Thursday. The season beings Oct. 12 at 8 p.m.

Katie Thurston of The Bachelorette, influencer Daniella Grace and model Hali Okeowo meet 21 guys on FBoy Island to figure out who are the bad boys and who are the nice guys. The men are:

Advertisement

28-year-old consulting firm owner Bryce G. from Los Angeles

30-year-old teacher/coach Christian L. from Houston, Texas

26-year-old DJ and healthcare consultant Connor F. from Kansas City, Mo.

24-year-old basketball player Curtis "CJ" W. from Dallas, Texas

25-year-old fitness coach Deonte "Marquies" P. from Dallas

30-year-old Chippendales dancer Dio P. from Las Vegas, Nev.

25-year-old trucking company owners Elijah and Elisha D. from Houston

25-year-old personal trainer Evander C. from Milwaukee, Wi.

22-year-old hospitality and branding agency agent Ian M. from Nashville, Tenn.

24-year-old model and entrepreneur Jared A. from Miami, Fl.

31-year-old fashion creative director Jonathan T. from Los Angeles

30-year-old opera singer Keith M. from Las Vegas

25-year-old medical marketing salesman Kris T. from San Diego, Calif.

28-year-old auditor and comedian Marco D. from West Hollywood

32-year-old singer/songwriter Nyk R from Los Angeles

Advertisement

28-year-old yoga teacher Pierce W. from Los Angeles

29-year-old personal trainer Shaun P. from Los Angeles

23-year-old Steven C. from St. Petersburg, Fla. who works in finance

25-year-old manual therapist and cyber security worker Tanner G. from Anaheim, Ca.

31-year-old layer Vince X. from Los Angeles

The CW aired the first two seasons of FBoy Island over the summer after Max canceled it. Nikki Glaser hosts.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Morgan Freeman joins 'Special Ops: Lioness' cast Sunday
TV // 1 hour ago
Morgan Freeman joins 'Special Ops: Lioness' cast Sunday
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Paramount+ released the photos of Morgan Freeman's first appearance on "Special Ops: Lioness." Freeman joins the cast beginning on Sunday, Aug. 20.
'Disenchantment': Bean takes on mom Queen Dagmar in final season trailer
TV // 4 hours ago
'Disenchantment': Bean takes on mom Queen Dagmar in final season trailer
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- "Disenchantment," an animated series from "The Simpsons" creator Matt Groening, will return for a fifth and final season on Netflix.
Matt Bomer's 'Fellow Travelers' to premiere Oct. 27 on Showtime, Paramount+
TV // 5 hours ago
Matt Bomer's 'Fellow Travelers' to premiere Oct. 27 on Showtime, Paramount+
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Showtime announced the premiere date for "Fellow Travelers" starring Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey. The series premieres Oct. 27 on the streaming service and Oct. 29 on Showtime.
'One Piece' posters feature Luffy, Zoro, Usopp, Sanji
TV // 5 hours ago
'One Piece' posters feature Luffy, Zoro, Usopp, Sanji
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- "One Piece," a live-action adaptation of the Eiichiro Oda manga, is coming to Netflix.
'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters' photos introduce Godzilla series
TV // 6 hours ago
'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters' photos introduce Godzilla series
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters," a new series based on Legendary's MonsterVerse and starring Kurt Russell, is coming to Apple TV+.
'Chucky,' 'SurrealEstate' to return in October
TV // 7 hours ago
'Chucky,' 'SurrealEstate' to return in October
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- "Chucky" Season 3 is coming to USA, Syfy and Peacock, while "SurrealEstate" Season 2 will premiere on Syfy.
FX announces fall slate with 'AHS: Delicate,' 'Fargo' Season 5
TV // 7 hours ago
FX announces fall slate with 'AHS: Delicate,' 'Fargo' Season 5
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- "American Horror Story: Delicate," "Fargo" Season 5, "A Murder at the End of the World" and other series are coming to FX and Hulu in the fall.
Gemma Jones, Siobhan Finneran to co-star with Steve Coogan in BBC's 'Reckoning'
TV // 9 hours ago
Gemma Jones, Siobhan Finneran to co-star with Steve Coogan in BBC's 'Reckoning'
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Gemma Jones from "Gentleman Jack" and Siobhan Finneran from "Downton Abbey" have joined the cast of the BBC's four-part, fact-based drama, "The Reckoning."
Craig Robinson: 'Killing It' characters 'punched in the face' by life, bureaucracy in S2
TV // 13 hours ago
Craig Robinson: 'Killing It' characters 'punched in the face' by life, bureaucracy in S2
NEW YORK, Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Craig Robinson told UPI he loves the dramatic portions he gets to play in his rags-to-riches comedy, "Killing It."
Jessica Alba teaches self-care for moms in 'Honest Renovations' clip
TV // 1 day ago
Jessica Alba teaches self-care for moms in 'Honest Renovations' clip
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Roku Channel released a clip from "Honest Renovations" on Wednesday. The renovation show hosted by Jessica Alba and Lizzy Mathis premieres Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Still' cinematographers, editor worried about Michael J. Fox fall
'Still' cinematographers, editor worried about Michael J. Fox fall
Reports: Britney Spears and Sam Asghari split after 14 months of marriage
Reports: Britney Spears and Sam Asghari split after 14 months of marriage
Craig Robinson: 'Killing It' characters 'punched in the face' by life, bureaucracy in S2
Craig Robinson: 'Killing It' characters 'punched in the face' by life, bureaucracy in S2
ABC announces 'View' lineup for 2023-24
ABC announces 'View' lineup for 2023-24
Bruce Springsteen postpones 2 Philadelphia concerts over undisclosed illness
Bruce Springsteen postpones 2 Philadelphia concerts over undisclosed illness
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement