'FBoy Island' introduces Season 3 bad boys, nice guys

21 nice guys and bad boys join "FBoy Island" Season 3. Photo courtesy of The CW
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- The CW announced the cast of FBoy Island Season 3 on Thursday. The season beings Oct. 12 at 8 p.m.
Katie Thurston of The Bachelorette, influencer Daniella Grace and model Hali Okeowo meet 21 guys on FBoy Island to figure out who are the bad boys and who are the nice guys. The men are:
28-year-old consulting firm owner Bryce G. from Los Angeles
30-year-old teacher/coach Christian L. from Houston, Texas
26-year-old DJ and healthcare consultant Connor F. from Kansas City, Mo.
24-year-old basketball player Curtis "CJ" W. from Dallas, Texas
25-year-old fitness coach Deonte "Marquies" P. from Dallas
30-year-old Chippendales dancer Dio P. from Las Vegas, Nev.
25-year-old trucking company owners Elijah and Elisha D. from Houston
25-year-old personal trainer Evander C. from Milwaukee, Wi.
22-year-old hospitality and branding agency agent Ian M. from Nashville, Tenn.
24-year-old model and entrepreneur Jared A. from Miami, Fl.
31-year-old fashion creative director Jonathan T. from Los Angeles
30-year-old opera singer Keith M. from Las Vegas
25-year-old medical marketing salesman Kris T. from San Diego, Calif.
28-year-old auditor and comedian Marco D. from West Hollywood
32-year-old singer/songwriter Nyk R from Los Angeles
28-year-old yoga teacher Pierce W. from Los Angeles
29-year-old personal trainer Shaun P. from Los Angeles
23-year-old Steven C. from St. Petersburg, Fla. who works in finance
25-year-old manual therapist and cyber security worker Tanner G. from Anaheim, Ca.
31-year-old layer Vince X. from Los Angeles
The CW aired the first two seasons of FBoy Island over the summer after Max canceled it. Nikki Glaser hosts.