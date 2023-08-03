Doja Cat joins 'Victoria's Secret World Tour' special at Prime Video

1/5

Doja Cat will headline "The Victoria's Secret World Tour," a fashion show and documentary coming to Prime Video. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Doja Cat has joined the Victoria's Secret World Tour special at Prime Video. The 27-year-old singer and rapper will headline the new fashion show and documentary, which will mark Victoria's Secret's first onscreen event since its televised runway show in 2018. Advertisement

"Victoria's Secret has always been such a fun, go-to brand for me since early on, and I love that I can still say that today," Doja Cat told Harper's Bazaar. "Being a part of a global phenomenon like the Tour has been an incredible experience."

The new special will introduce the VS20, a group of 20 creatives who worked with Victoria's Secret on a reimagined version of its annual runway show.

Doja Cat helped design the looks for her performance, including a futuristic nude-colored latex ensemble.

"Because the Tour is a celebration of the strength and unique talent of creatives, we really wanted to channel this message through this look," the star said. "I felt so powerful and confident wearing these pieces, which is so important to me."

Prime Video shared a teaser for the special Thursday that shows Doja Cat posing on and off the runway.

The Victoria's Secret World Tour will stream Sept. 26 on Prime Video.

Doja Cat will release the single "Paint the Town Red" on Friday and is working on other new music.

The singer will launch her first-ever headlining arena tour, the Scarlet Tour, in October.