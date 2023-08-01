'Drag Race Germany' sets September premiere date

1/3

RuPaul will executive produce the new series "Drag Race Germany." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Drag Race Germany will debut in September. World of Wonder announced a release date for the reality competition series Tuesday. Advertisement

Drag Race Germany will premiere Sept. 5 on WOW Presents Plus and also be released on Paramount+ in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

The show is a new international spinoff of RuPaul's Drag Race that will see drag performers from across Germany, Austria and Switzerland compete for the title of Germany's first Drag Superstar.

RuPaul executive produces with Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato and Tom Campbell.

The original Drag Race is hosted by RuPaul and completed its 15th season in April.

Other international spinoffs include RuPaul's Drag Race UK, RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under and Drag Race Sweden, which premiered in March.

In other Drag Race news, RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 8 winner Jimbo and runner-up Kandy Muse recently launched their own series with WOW Presents Plus.

In addition, RuPaul's Drag Race Season 6 runner-up Adore Delano came out as transgender last week.