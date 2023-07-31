BBC, Netflix working on miniseries about 1988 Lockerbie plane bombing

1/3

A memorial wreath is seen at the 19th anniversary memorial service for the victims of Pan Am Flight 103 at Arlington National Cemetery in 2007. A miniseries about the terrorist attack that killed 270 people is now in the works at the BBC and Netflix. File Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI | License Photo

July 31 (UPI) -- The BBC and Netflix are working together on a six-part drama about the 1988 Lockerbie airline bombing and the joint Scotland-U.S. investigation that followed. Filming is slated to take place later this year in Scotland, Malta and Toronto, according to a press release from the network and streaming service Monday. Advertisement

No casting has been announced yet, but Line of Duty and C.B. Strike director Michael Keillor will helm the project.

Two hundred and seventy people were killed when a bomb aboard Pan Am Flight 103 exploded over the small Scottish town of Lockerbie.

The flight had been on its way to New York's JFK Airport from London's Heathrow at the time of the incident, which was the worst terror attack on British soil and the first major one on U.S. citizens in history.

"The Pan Am 103 Disaster and the global manhunt it spawned was a defining event in world history -- one that contains so many instances of resilience and courage that deserve to be honored and understood. It's a privilege to write this story for the screen," Jonathan Lee said in a statement.

Former Libyan intelligence officer Abdelbaset al-Megrahi was the only person convicted in the Lockerbie bombing.

He was released from prison in 2009 on compassionate grounds after a terminal prostate cancer diagnosis.

Abu Agila Mohammad Mas'ud Kheir Al-Marimi faces three federal charges -- two of aircraft destruction resulting in death and one of destruction of a vehicle used in foreign commerce by an explosive.

He pleaded not guilty in February of this year, but faces life in prison if convicted.

Al-Marimi was taken into custody in December.