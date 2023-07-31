Trending
Rolling Stone visits in Friday's 'Minx'

By Fred Topel
Ophelia Lovibond plays Joyce in "Minx." Photo courtesy of Starz
July 31 (UPI) -- Starz released a clip from the third episode of Season 2 of Minx. The episode premieres Friday on the Starz app at and at 9 p.m. on the channel.

After episode 2, Doug (Jake Johnson) had Minx magazine sponsor the premiere of famed '70s porno movie Deep Throat. Episode 3 sees Rolling Stone pay a visit to the publisher's office with reporter and photographer in tow.

The 30-second clip shows Doug and Minx creator Joyce lead a staff meeting. However, she's not quite herself with the media in the room.

Joyce usually pushes back at Doug's publicity shenanigans. With Rolling Stone there, Joyce approves Doug's idea for a billboard, and even Doug is surprised at her turn.

UPI reviewed Season 2 of Minx and noted how the new season deals with the magazine's success and all the issues that come with it. Visits from the media are one of them, and the episode sees Joyce resist letting Rolling Stone profile her landmark feminist magazine.

Having faced resistance from male-dominated politics and media, Joyce is suspicious of Rolling Stone's angle. However, the magazine offers Joyce a chance to tell her story.

Minx premiered on Max in 2021 but Max cancelled the show after already producing Season 2. Starz picked up the show to air both seasons.

New episodes premiere weekly on Starz.

