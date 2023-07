1/5

Zahn McClarnon stars in "Dark Winds." Photo courtesy of AMC

July 31 (UPI) -- AMC released a clip from this weekend's episode of Dark Winds on Monday. The episode premieres Thursday on AMC+ and airs Sunday at 9 p.m. EDT. In the clip, Lt. Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) visits Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon) in the hospital. Chee, now a private investigator, is recovering from a gunshot wound. Advertisement

Leaphorn brings a brown back of fast food, which Chee complains contains no Jello, a hospital staple. When it gets down to business, Leaphorn asks Chee what he's found out about the People of Darkness.

Dark Winds is in its second season on AMC. The season adapts Tony Hillerman's fourth novel in the series.

Hillerman's book, People of Darkness, concerns a church called The People of Darkness. In the second episode, Leaphorn is still finding about the body of Thomas Charley and what Mrs. Vines (Jeri Ryan) knows.