Blue Kim joins the house in "Big Brother" Season 25. Photo courtesy of CBS

July 31 (UPI) -- CBS announced the 16 houseguests for Big Brother Season 25 on Monday. They will move into the house live on the season premiere Wednesday at 8 p.m. EDT. Each houseguest introduced themselves in a video. Thirty-seven-year-old salesman Red Utley, from Gatlinburg, Tenn., called himself "the world's favorite chill billy." Advertisement

Forty-five-year-old Australian DJ and Barrister Bowie Jane, who now lives in Los Angeles, called herself "the biggest party girl in the house." Twenty-five-year-old New York Brand strategist Blue Kim promised to make blue everyone's favorite color.

Thirty-four-year-old stay-at-home-dad Cameron Hardin from Eastman, Ga., noted his "hair that don't care on a weird mare." Twenty-seven-year-old Texan medical receptionist America Lopez teased the housemates won't see her coming.

Thirty-two-year-old New York flutist Izzy Gleicher apologized that she's already taken. Twenty-five-year-old exterminator Jared Fields from Norwalk, Conn., promised to make everyone in the house smile.

Twenty-one-year-old Florida college student Cory Wurtenberger only had his weight, 137 lbs., and blue sweater to distinguish himself. Forty-five-year-old geriatric physician Hisam Goueli from Seattle, Wash., called himself "the psychiatrist with muscles."

Sixty-three-year-old real estate agent Felicia Cannon from Kennesaw, Ga., called herself "the outspoken life of the party." Twenty-five-year-old truck company owner Jag Bains said his town of Omak, Wash., only has three traffic lights.

Twenty-four-year-old bartender Reily Smedley from Nashville promised to "talk your ear off." Thirty-year-old political consultant from Upper Marlboro, Md., promised to bring her political strategy to the house.

Thirty-year-old illustrator Luke Valentine from Coral Springs, Fla., called himself "the greatest artist." Twenty-seven-year-old Deaflympics gold medalist Matt Klotz from Baton Rouge, La., called himself a "surfer dude."

Thirty-year-old molecular biologist Kristen Elwin from Houston, Texas, promised to spend all day in the sun. The housemates compete for $750,000.

Following the premiere, Big Brother will air Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. and Thursdays at 9 p.m. EDT.