July 29, 2023 / 10:38 AM

No Season 2 for 'Up Here' on Hulu

By Karen Butler
Mae Whitman's "Up Here" isn't getting a second season on Hulu. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Mae Whitman's "Up Here" isn't getting a second season on Hulu. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

July 29 (UPI) -- Hulu has canceled the musical comedy, Up Here, after one season.

Variety, The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline reported the news Friday.

With music by Frozen and Coco songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, the show premiered in March and followed aspiring writer Lindsay (Mae Whitman) as she meets Miguel (Carlos Valdes) by chance in a Manhattan bar.

Sparks fly immediately and the characters sing their hearts out, but both let their insecurities (fueled by the voices in their heads personified by their parents and other loved ones) get in the way.

The scripts were written by tick, tick...BOOM! and Dear Evan Hansen scribe Steven Levenson and helmed by Hamilton director and executive produced by Thomas Kail.

