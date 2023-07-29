'Soap,' 'Benson' actress Inga Swenson dead at 90

Sitcom star Inga Swenson has died at the age of 90. File Photo courtesy of Pixnio

July 29 (UPI) -- Soap and Benson actress Inga Swenson has died in Los Angeles at the age of 90.

The Tony, Emmy and Golden Globe nominee's son, Mark, told TMZ her husband, Lowell Harris, was by her side when she died at a nursing home about six months after her health began to decline.

Advertisement

No official cause of death has been disclosed yet.

Her other credits include North & South, Nutcracker: Money, Madness & Murder, Advise and Consent, The MIracle Worker, Newhart, The Golden Girls and Hotel.

She retired from acting in 1998, according to People.com.

Celebrities over 90