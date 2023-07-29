Advertisement
July 29, 2023 / 12:41 PM

'Soap,' 'Benson' actress Inga Swenson dead at 90

By Karen Butler
Sitcom star Inga Swenson has died at the age of 90. File Photo courtesy of Pixnio
Sitcom star Inga Swenson has died at the age of 90. File Photo courtesy of Pixnio

July 29 (UPI) -- Soap and Benson actress Inga Swenson has died in Los Angeles at the age of 90.

The Tony, Emmy and Golden Globe nominee's son, Mark, told TMZ her husband, Lowell Harris, was by her side when she died at a nursing home about six months after her health began to decline.

No official cause of death has been disclosed yet.

Her other credits include North & South, Nutcracker: Money, Madness & Murder, Advise and Consent, The MIracle Worker, Newhart, The Golden Girls and Hotel.

She retired from acting in 1998, according to People.com.

Celebrities over 90

Norman Lear, 101
Known for producing and creating classic shows such as "All in the Family," "The Jeffersons," "Good Times," "Sanford and Son" and more, Norman Lear (L), pictured here with Rita Moreno, who asked American to find unexpected common ground in 2022, turned 101 on July 27, 2023. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

