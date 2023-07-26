Trending
July 26, 2023

'The Ultimatum' gets Season 3 teaser, premiere date

By Annie Martin

July 26 (UPI) -- The Ultimatum will return for a third season in August.

Netflix shared a premiere date and teaser for Season 3 on Wednesday.

The Ultimatum is a dating reality series featuring couples where one partner has given an ultimatum to get married. The couples have eight weeks to decide whether they will marry or split up.

To complicate their decision, each partner chooses and moves in with a new person from the group to get a glimpse of a different future.

The Season 3 teaser introduces five new couples who are at a crossroads in their relationship.

"I think being here will allow us to have clarity as to whether or not marriage is the right thing for us right now," one participant says.

The Ultimatum is hosted by Sweet Magnolias actress JoAnna Garcia Swisher.

Season 3 premieres Aug. 23.

