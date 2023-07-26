Trending
Advertisement
TV
July 26, 2023 / 11:01 AM

TV review: 'Twisted Metal' has fits and starts of fun

By Fred Topel
1/5
Stephanie Beatriz and Anthony Mackie star in "Twisted Metal." Photo courtesy of Peacock
Stephanie Beatriz and Anthony Mackie star in "Twisted Metal." Photo courtesy of Peacock

LOS ANGELES, July 26 (UPI) -- Twisted Metal, premiering Thursday on Peacock, fulfills the promise of ultra-violent comic mayhem. It won't win any new fans, but should satisfy those who love the Playstation game.

The story takes place In 2002. A bug killed all electronics and the Internet, and cities walled themselves in for safety, banishing all criminals to the wasteland between metropolitan hubs.

Advertisement

John Doe (Anthony Mackie) is a milkman, a courier between walled cities. The chief operating officer of New San Francisco (Neve Campbell) offers John citizenship if he can pick up a mysterious package from Chicago and deliver it.

It takes many episodes before John comes close to Chicago. He visits many other cities and sees how different societies are coping with the apocalypse.

Each episode ends in a new cliffhanger, so the following episode deals with how John gets out of the problem. He ends up with another one within the next 30 minutes of screen time.

The vehicular action looks like real cars doing some real stunts on closed courses. It's not quite as elaborate as a movie, but far more impressive than action shows like FUBAR.

Advertisement

John meets up with Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz), a driver who's silent unless she's insulting John. They form a typical reluctant hero partnership, but one-up each other throughout the episodes as they remain at odds.

The series premiere is a bit too aggressive, with John making far too many irreverent remarks. His jokes are hit and miss, so the presumption that viewers are supposed to find everything he says hilarious is off-putting.

Twisted Metal hadn't even settled into the post-apocalyptic world yet at that point. If the creators want the tone to be that irreverent, they'd better have better material with which to open.

However, the tone evens out after the introductory action scene. John starts to explore his surroundings and delivers more successful jokes about parallel parking in such a high-octane world.

The over-the-top blood splatters still get old, as does the use of songs like "Thong Song" and "Barbie Girl" to score ultra-violent sequences.

That is presumably the tone of the ultra-violent game, though, so obviously players did not tire of it after playing eight games. The 10-episode series encompasses considerably less time than playing just one game, so it can be amusing in doses.

Advertisement

Fred Topel, who attended film school at Ithaca College, is a UPI entertainment writer based in Los Angeles. He has been a professional film critic since 1999, a Rotten Tomatoes critic since 2001, and a member of the Television Critics Association since 2012 and the Critics Choice Association since 2023. Read more of his work in Entertainment.

Read More

TV review: 'Futurama' returns with poignant, hilarious satire Movie review: 'Sympathy for the Devil' muddles tense scenario Movies, TV shut down for strikes film fests, awards groups wait and see

Latest Headlines

'Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions' delayed amid writers strike
TV // 1 hour ago
'Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions' delayed amid writers strike
July 26 (UPI) -- "Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions" has been postponed due to the Writers Guild of America strike.
'Invasion' stars adapt, fight back in Season 2 trailer
TV // 1 hour ago
'Invasion' stars adapt, fight back in Season 2 trailer
July 26 (UPI) -- "Invasion," a sci-fi series created by Simon Kinberg and David Weil, will return for a second season on Apple TV+.
Archie Panjabi wanted to learn fate of 'Hijack' passengers before taking role
TV // 6 hours ago
Archie Panjabi wanted to learn fate of 'Hijack' passengers before taking role
NEW YORK, July 26 (UPI) -- Archie Panjabi says that when she got the scripts for the first few episodes of "Hijack" she demanded to know the fate of the flight's passengers even before she agreed to star in the thriller.
'High School Musical' alums perform in 'High School Reunion' music video
TV // 20 hours ago
'High School Musical' alums perform in 'High School Reunion' music video
July 25 (UPI) -- Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel and Kaycee Stroh appear in a video for "High School Reunion," a song for "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" Season 4.
'Heartstopper' stars navigate new love in Season 2 trailer
TV // 23 hours ago
'Heartstopper' stars navigate new love in Season 2 trailer
July 25 (UPI) -- "Heartstopper," a teen romantic comedy-drama starring Kit Connor and Joe Locke, will return for a second season on Netflix.
'Power Book IV: Force': Joseph Sikora, Isaac Keys appear in Season 2 photos
TV // 1 day ago
'Power Book IV: Force': Joseph Sikora, Isaac Keys appear in Season 2 photos
July 25 (UPI) -- "Power Book IV: Force," a crime drama starring Joseph Sikora and Isaac Keys, will return for a second season on Starz in September.
'Sherwood' adds David Harewood, 13 others to Season 2 cast
TV // 1 day ago
'Sherwood' adds David Harewood, 13 others to Season 2 cast
July 25 (UPI) -- David Harewood, Robert Lindsay, Monica Dolan, Sharlene Whyte, Stephen Dillane and other actors have joined the BBC crime drama "Sherwood."
'Grease' series coming to VOD, DVD after Paramount+ removal
TV // 1 day ago
'Grease' series coming to VOD, DVD after Paramount+ removal
July 24 (UPI) -- Paramount Home Entertainment announced Monday that "Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies" would be available Tuesday on digital video-on-demand and come to DVD Nov. 7 after being removed from Paramount+ in June.
'Drag Race' alums Jimbo, Kandy Muse land new series
TV // 1 day ago
'Drag Race' alums Jimbo, Kandy Muse land new series
July 24 (UPI) -- "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars" Season 8 winner Jimbo will star on "Jimbo Presents: It's My Special Show!," while Kandy Muse will headline "Inside the Producer's Studio with Kandy Muse."
'Gen V' teaser introduces 'The Boys' spinoff series
TV // 1 day ago
'Gen V' teaser introduces 'The Boys' spinoff series
July 24 (UPI) -- "Gen V," a spinoff of "The Boys" starring Jaz Sinclair, is coming to Prime Video in September.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Austin Gallagher: 'Shark Week' 2023 all about pushing boundaries
Austin Gallagher: 'Shark Week' 2023 all about pushing boundaries
Movie review: 'Haunted Mansion' does Disney right
Movie review: 'Haunted Mansion' does Disney right
Famous birthdays for July 26: Mick Jagger, Kate Beckinsale
Famous birthdays for July 26: Mick Jagger, Kate Beckinsale
'Sister Wives' star Christine Brown shares engagement photos: 'True love'
'Sister Wives' star Christine Brown shares engagement photos: 'True love'
'The Exorcist: Believer' trailer: Ellen Burstyn returns in 'Exorcist' sequel
'The Exorcist: Believer' trailer: Ellen Burstyn returns in 'Exorcist' sequel
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement