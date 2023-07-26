1/3

Golshifteh Farahani plays Aneesha Malik on the Apple TV+ series "Invasion." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 26 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is giving a glimpse of Invasion Season 2. The streaming service shared a trailer for the season Wednesday featuring Golshifteh Farahani, Shamier Anderson and Shioli Kutsuna.

Invasion is a sci-fi series created by X-Men producer Simon Kinberg and Citadel co-creator David Weil. The show centers on an alien invasion and follows different perspectives around the world.

Season 2 opens just months after Season 1, "with the aliens escalating their attacks in an all-out war against the humans," according to an official synopsis.

In the trailer, survivors of the invasion learn to adapt and fight back as the aliens do the same.

India Brown, Billy Barratt, Azhy Robertson, Paddy Holland and Tara Moayedi also return to star. New cast members include Enver Gjokaj, Nedra Marie Taylor and Naian González Norvind.

Apple TV+ released a teaser for Season 2 in June that shows world defense coalition president Benya Mabote vow to win the war against the alien invaders.

"I couldn't be more excited about the return of Invasion on Apple TV+," Kinberg previously said. "It's a bigger, more intense season that drops our viewers into a wide-scale, global battle from the start."

Invasion Season 2 premieres Aug. 23 on Apple TV+.