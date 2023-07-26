Trending
Advertisement
TV
July 26, 2023 / 10:01 AM

'Invasion' stars adapt, fight back in Season 2 trailer

By Annie Martin
1/3
Golshifteh Farahani plays Aneesha Malik on the Apple TV+ series "Invasion." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Golshifteh Farahani plays Aneesha Malik on the Apple TV+ series "Invasion." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 26 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is giving a glimpse of Invasion Season 2.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the season Wednesday featuring Golshifteh Farahani, Shamier Anderson and Shioli Kutsuna.

Advertisement

Invasion is a sci-fi series created by X-Men producer Simon Kinberg and Citadel co-creator David Weil. The show centers on an alien invasion and follows different perspectives around the world.

Season 2 opens just months after Season 1, "with the aliens escalating their attacks in an all-out war against the humans," according to an official synopsis.

In the trailer, survivors of the invasion learn to adapt and fight back as the aliens do the same.

India Brown, Billy Barratt, Azhy Robertson, Paddy Holland and Tara Moayedi also return to star. New cast members include Enver Gjokaj, Nedra Marie Taylor and Naian González Norvind.

Apple TV+ released a teaser for Season 2 in June that shows world defense coalition president Benya Mabote vow to win the war against the alien invaders.

"I couldn't be more excited about the return of Invasion on Apple TV+," Kinberg previously said. "It's a bigger, more intense season that drops our viewers into a wide-scale, global battle from the start."

Advertisement

Invasion Season 2 premieres Aug. 23 on Apple TV+.

Read More

Archie Panjabi wanted to learn fate of 'Hijack' passengers before taking role Travis Scott to release 'Circus Maximus' film in theaters Friday 'The Exorcist: Believer' trailer: Ellen Burstyn returns in 'Exorcist' sequel What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions' delayed amid writers strike
TV // 23 minutes ago
'Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions' delayed amid writers strike
July 26 (UPI) -- "Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions" has been postponed due to the Writers Guild of America strike.
Archie Panjabi wanted to learn fate of 'Hijack' passengers before taking role
TV // 5 hours ago
Archie Panjabi wanted to learn fate of 'Hijack' passengers before taking role
NEW YORK, July 26 (UPI) -- Archie Panjabi says that when she got the scripts for the first few episodes of "Hijack" she demanded to know the fate of the flight's passengers even before she agreed to star in the thriller.
'High School Musical' alums perform in 'High School Reunion' music video
TV // 19 hours ago
'High School Musical' alums perform in 'High School Reunion' music video
July 25 (UPI) -- Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel and Kaycee Stroh appear in a video for "High School Reunion," a song for "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" Season 4.
'Heartstopper' stars navigate new love in Season 2 trailer
TV // 22 hours ago
'Heartstopper' stars navigate new love in Season 2 trailer
July 25 (UPI) -- "Heartstopper," a teen romantic comedy-drama starring Kit Connor and Joe Locke, will return for a second season on Netflix.
'Power Book IV: Force': Joseph Sikora, Isaac Keys appear in Season 2 photos
TV // 23 hours ago
'Power Book IV: Force': Joseph Sikora, Isaac Keys appear in Season 2 photos
July 25 (UPI) -- "Power Book IV: Force," a crime drama starring Joseph Sikora and Isaac Keys, will return for a second season on Starz in September.
'Sherwood' adds David Harewood, 13 others to Season 2 cast
TV // 23 hours ago
'Sherwood' adds David Harewood, 13 others to Season 2 cast
July 25 (UPI) -- David Harewood, Robert Lindsay, Monica Dolan, Sharlene Whyte, Stephen Dillane and other actors have joined the BBC crime drama "Sherwood."
'Grease' series coming to VOD, DVD after Paramount+ removal
TV // 1 day ago
'Grease' series coming to VOD, DVD after Paramount+ removal
July 24 (UPI) -- Paramount Home Entertainment announced Monday that "Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies" would be available Tuesday on digital video-on-demand and come to DVD Nov. 7 after being removed from Paramount+ in June.
'Drag Race' alums Jimbo, Kandy Muse land new series
TV // 1 day ago
'Drag Race' alums Jimbo, Kandy Muse land new series
July 24 (UPI) -- "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars" Season 8 winner Jimbo will star on "Jimbo Presents: It's My Special Show!," while Kandy Muse will headline "Inside the Producer's Studio with Kandy Muse."
'Gen V' teaser introduces 'The Boys' spinoff series
TV // 1 day ago
'Gen V' teaser introduces 'The Boys' spinoff series
July 24 (UPI) -- "Gen V," a spinoff of "The Boys" starring Jaz Sinclair, is coming to Prime Video in September.
'The Witcher' stars face their fears in Season 3, Volume 2 trailer
TV // 1 day ago
'The Witcher' stars face their fears in Season 3, Volume 2 trailer
July 24 (UPI) -- "The Witcher" will return Thursday on Netflix with Henry Cavill's final episodes as Geralt of Rivia.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Austin Gallagher: 'Shark Week' 2023 all about pushing boundaries
Austin Gallagher: 'Shark Week' 2023 all about pushing boundaries
Movie review: 'Haunted Mansion' does Disney right
Movie review: 'Haunted Mansion' does Disney right
'Sister Wives' star Christine Brown shares engagement photos: 'True love'
'Sister Wives' star Christine Brown shares engagement photos: 'True love'
Famous birthdays for July 26: Mick Jagger, Kate Beckinsale
Famous birthdays for July 26: Mick Jagger, Kate Beckinsale
'The Exorcist: Believer' trailer: Ellen Burstyn returns in 'Exorcist' sequel
'The Exorcist: Believer' trailer: Ellen Burstyn returns in 'Exorcist' sequel
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement