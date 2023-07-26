'The Flipping El Moussas' renewed for Season 2 at HGTV

"The Flipping El Moussas" featuring Tarek El Moussa (R) and Heather Rae El Moussa will return for a second season on HGTV. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 26 (UPI) -- The Flipping El Moussas will return for a second season on HGTV. The network announced in a press release Wednesday that it renewed the home renovation and reality series for Season 2.

The Flipping El Moussas follows Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa as they face unexpected challenges in their personal and professional lives, including welcoming a new baby and navigating the tumultuous Southern California real estate market.

"Despite it all, this new family of five will still make time for fun family celebrations, while the couple solidifies their working relationship in an unpredictable economy," an official synopsis reads.

Season 2 will premiere in early 2024.

"The new season will find Tarek and Heather Rae taking risks in the Southern California housing market and adjusting to life with a newborn," HGTV head of content Loren Ruch said. "They will have more to juggle than ever before, bringing their millions of loyal fans who have followed their journey from the beginning along for the ride."

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa married in October 2021 and welcomed their first child together, son Tristan, in February. Tarek El Moussa also has two children, Taylor and Brayden, with his ex-wife and Flip or Flop co-star Christina Hall.

Heather Rae El Moussa also stars on the Netflix reality series Selling Sunset, which returned for a sixth season in May.