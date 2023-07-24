'Drag Race' alums Jimbo, Kandy Muse land new series

"RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars" Season 8 winner Jimbo will star on "Jimbo Presents: It's My Special Show!," while Kandy Muse will headline "Inside the Producer's Studio with Kandy Muse." Photo courtesy of World of Wonder

July 24 (UPI) -- Drag Race alums Jimbo and Kandy Muse have landed their own series with WOW Presents Plus. World of Wonder announced in a press release Monday that Jimbo will star on the new show Jimbo Presents: It's My Special Show!, while Muse will headline Inside the Producer's Studio with Kandy Muse. Advertisement

"Summer just got hotter with Jimbo and Kandy Muse's new WOW Presents Plus series!" World of Wonder co-founders Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato said in a statement. "We are thrilled to welcome these top all stars to the platform. Get ready for their endless wit, outrageous style and total stupidity!"

Jimbo Presents: My Special Show! is a new talk show featuring games and celebrity guests including Nicole Byer, Charo, Dustin Milligan and Daniel Franzese. The show is the first Wow Presents Plus original to be filmed in front of a live studio audience.

"The zany new WOW Presents Plus original harkens the irreverent energy of talk series like The Eric Andre Show and packs a mega-dose of Jimbo's high camp and absurdist comedy," an official synopsis reads.

Inside the Producer's Studio with Kandy Muse will feature Muse as she interviews fellow Drag Race stars including Jimbo, Vanjie and Gottmik, "spills the tea, and produces our lives to be exciting as hers."

Jimbo Presents and Inside the Producer's Studio both premiere Aug. 7 on WOW Presents Plus.

Jimbo and Muse most recently appeared in RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 8. Jimbo won the season, while Muse was the runner-up.