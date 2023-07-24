Trending
Advertisement
TV
July 24, 2023 / 1:36 PM

'Gen V' teaser introduces 'The Boys' spinoff series

By Annie Martin
"Gen V," a spinoff of "The Boys" starring Jaz Sinclair (pictured), is coming to Prime Video in September. Photo courtesy of Prime Video
"Gen V," a spinoff of "The Boys" starring Jaz Sinclair (pictured), is coming to Prime Video in September. Photo courtesy of Prime Video

July 24 (UPI) -- Amazon is giving a glimpse of the new show Gen V.

Prime Video shared a teaser trailer for the superhero series Monday featuring Jaz Sinclair.

Advertisement

Gen V is a spinoff of Prime Video series The Boys and is based on Volume 4 of The Boys comic book, "We Gotta Go Now."

The new show follows Marie Moreau (Sinclair), a student at Godolkin University, a school for young superheroes.

"Young, aspiring heroes have their physical and moral boundaries put to the test while competing for Godolkin University's highly coveted top ranking. When the university's dark secrets come to light, the students must come to grips with what type of heroes they are going to become," an official synopsis reads.

The trailer introduces Marie and her power to control blood.

Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann and Patrick Schwarzenegger also star.

In addition, The Boys stars Jessie T. Usher, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit and P.J. Byrne make guest appearances as their characters from the original show.

Advertisement

Sinclair is known for playing Rosalind "Roz" Walker on the Netflix series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Read More

'The Boys: Gen V' cast tease action, humor in spinoff series 'The Witcher' stars face their fears in Season 3, Volume 2 trailer George R.R. Martin says filming on 'House of the Dragon' S2 is 'half done' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'The Witcher' stars face their fears in Season 3, Volume 2 trailer
TV // 2 hours ago
'The Witcher' stars face their fears in Season 3, Volume 2 trailer
July 24 (UPI) -- "The Witcher" will return Thursday on Netflix with Henry Cavill's final episodes as Geralt of Rivia.
George R.R. Martin says filming on 'House of the Dragon' S2 is 'half done'
TV // 5 hours ago
George R.R. Martin says filming on 'House of the Dragon' S2 is 'half done'
July 24 (UPI) -- George R.R. Martin gave an update on "House of the Dragon" Season 2 amid the ongoing writers and actors strikes.
Michael Dorman: Solving murders helps Joe, Marybeth bond, process grief in 'Pickett' S2
TV // 23 hours ago
Michael Dorman: Solving murders helps Joe, Marybeth bond, process grief in 'Pickett' S2
NEW YORK, July 23 (UPI) -- Michael Dorman told UPI the murder mystery at the heart of "Joe Pickett" Season 2 gives his titular Wyoming game warden yet another way to bond with his beloved wife Marybeth.
Austin Gallagher: 'Shark Week' 2023 all about pushing boundaries
TV // 1 day ago
Austin Gallagher: 'Shark Week' 2023 all about pushing boundaries
NEW YORK, July 23 (UPI) -- Marine biologist Austin Gallagher told UPI he was thrilled to hear his program, "Belly of the Beast," was chosen to kick off Discovery channel's 2023 edition of "Shark Week" on Sunday.
'Manifest' alum Melissa Roxburgh to guest star in 'Quantum Leap' S2 premiere
TV // 1 day ago
'Manifest' alum Melissa Roxburgh to guest star in 'Quantum Leap' S2 premiere
July 23 (UPI) -- Melissa Roxburgh is set to guest star in the premiere episode of "Quantum Leap" Season 2.
'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' getting a musical episode
TV // 1 day ago
'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' getting a musical episode
July 22 (UPI) -- Paramount+ has announced that Season 2 of its space adventure, "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," will feature a musical episode.
TV review: 'Futurama' returns with poignant, hilarious satire
TV // 2 days ago
TV review: 'Futurama' returns with poignant, hilarious satire
LOS ANGELES, July 22 (UPI) -- Hulu's "Futurama" revival, premiering Monday, updates the sci-fi comedy with our real present day advancements and shows how ridiculous they actually are.
'Interview with the Vampire' teaser reveals new Claudia, Theatre des Vampires
TV // 2 days ago
'Interview with the Vampire' teaser reveals new Claudia, Theatre des Vampires
July 21 (UPI) -- AMC released a teaser for "Interview with the Vampire" Season 2, coming in 2024, at San Diego Comic-Con.
AMC names Andrew Lincoln/Danai Gurira 'Walking Dead' spinoff
TV // 2 days ago
AMC names Andrew Lincoln/Danai Gurira 'Walking Dead' spinoff
July 21 (UPI) -- AMC announced Season 2 renewals for both "The Walking Dead: Dead City" and "The Walking Dead: Darryl Dixon" on Friday at San Diego Comic-Con and the name of the third spinoff.
'Welcome to Wrexham': Season 2 of Ryan Reynolds series coming in September
TV // 3 days ago
'Welcome to Wrexham': Season 2 of Ryan Reynolds series coming in September
July 21 (UPI) -- "Welcome to Wrexham," a docuseries following Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney as they manage a soccer club, will return for a second season on FX.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

AMC names Andrew Lincoln/Danai Gurira 'Walking Dead' spinoff
AMC names Andrew Lincoln/Danai Gurira 'Walking Dead' spinoff
Austin Gallagher: 'Shark Week' 2023 all about pushing boundaries
Austin Gallagher: 'Shark Week' 2023 all about pushing boundaries
Mistrial declared after jury deadlocked in YNW Melly's murder trial
Mistrial declared after jury deadlocked in YNW Melly's murder trial
Chrissy Teigen shares video of infant Wren's first smile
Chrissy Teigen shares video of infant Wren's first smile
'Naked and Afraid: Castaways' gets teaser, premiere date
'Naked and Afraid: Castaways' gets teaser, premiere date
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement