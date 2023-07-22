'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' getting a musical episode

1/3

Left to right, Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck arrive on the red carpet at the New York premiere of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" at AMC Lincoln Square Theater in 2022 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 22 (UPI) -- Paramount+ has announced that Season 2 of its space adventure, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, will feature a musical episode. Dubbed "Subspace Rhapsody," the show will premiere on Aug. 3 and include 10 original songs. Advertisement

This will be the first musical episode in Star Trek history.

Set in the 23rd century, a decade before the events of Star Trek: The Original Series, Strange New Worlds is a Star Trek: Discovery spinoff that follows the intergalactic travels of Capt. Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) and his crew on the USS Enterprise.

They include science officer Spock (Ethan Peck); Una (Rebecca Romijn), Pike's right-hand woman, known affectionately as No. 1; and linguistics specialist Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding).

Paul Wesley plays James T. Kirk, an officer who will eventually take over as commander of the Enterprise with Spock and Uhura by his side.