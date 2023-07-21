Trending
July 21, 2023 / 1:53 PM

'Welcome to Wrexham': Season 2 of Ryan Reynolds series coming in September

By Annie Martin
"Welcome to Wrexham," a docuseries following Ryan Reynolds (pictured) and Rob McElhenney as they manage a soccer club, will return for a second season on FX. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
July 21 (UPI) -- Welcome to Wrexham will return for a second season in September.

FX announced Friday that Season 2 of the sports docuseries will premiere Sept. 12. Episodes will stream the next day on Hulu.

Welcome to Wrexham follows actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney as they run Wrexham A.F.C., a U.K. soccer club hailing from a working-class town in Wales. The club is the third-oldest soccer team in the world.

Season 2 will follow the Wrexham Red Dragons as they are promoted from the fifth tier in U.K. soccer.

Welcome to Wrexham originally premiered in August 2022 and is nominated for six Primetime Emmy Awards for its first season.

"The story of Wrexham has resonated with millions of people because you don't have to be Welsh or a football fan to be moved by this town," Reynolds and McElhenney said earlier this month. "We are so grateful for today's 6 Emmy nominations are are continuously honored the people of Wrexham allow us to tell their tale. Diolch! Cymru am byth!"

Reynolds is known for playing Deadpool in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, while McElhenney created and stars on the FXX series It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

