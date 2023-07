1/5

From left, Assad Zaman, Jacob Anderson and Eric Bogosian star in "Interview with the Vampire." Photo courtesy of AMC

July 21 (UPI) -- AMC released a teaser trailer for Interview with the Vampire Season 2 at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday. The second season is coming in 2024. The teaser showed Delainey Hayles as Claudia, replacing Bailey Bass who portrayed the child vampire in Season 1. Claudia and Louis (Jacob Anderson) continue their journeys without Lestat (Sam Reid). Advertisement

Season 2 also introduces the Théâtre des Vampires, a troupe featured in Anne Rice's novel and the 1994 movie adaptation. Armand (Assad Zaman), revealed in the season finale, plays a larger role in the Théâtre.

Glimpses of the Vampires show splatter the audience with blood, and at the end it is revealed that Louis and Claudia have not completely escaped Lestat.

AMC launched an Anne Rice universe with Interview followed by The Mayfair Witches. AMC bought the rights to all the novels in Rice's series for future adaptation.