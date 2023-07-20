Trending
July 20, 2023 / 2:29 PM

'Secret Invasion' episodes coming Friday to Hulu

By Annie Martin
Samuel L. Jackson plays Nick Fury in "Secret Invasion." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Samuel L. Jackson plays Nick Fury in "Secret Invasion." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 20 (UPI) -- Secret Invasion episodes are coming to Hulu this week.

Marvel announced Thursday that the first three episodes of the show will be available to stream on Hulu beginning Friday.

The episodes "Resurrection," "Promises" and "Betrayed" will stream on Hulu from July 21-Aug. 17 in celebration of the Secret Invasion finale, which premieres July 26 on Disney+.

Secret Invasion takes place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The show follows Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) as he races against time to stop a Skrull invasion and save humanity.

Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Charlayne Woodard, Killian Scott, Samuel Adewunmi, Dermot Mulroney, Christopher McDonald, Katie Finneran, Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman and Don Cheadle also star.

Secret Invasion originally premiered in June and streams on Disney+. The streaming service shared a trailer for the show's final two episodes Monday.

Jackson will also play Fury in the Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels, which opens in theaters in November.

