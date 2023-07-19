Trending
TV
July 19, 2023 / 3:36 PM

'Sweet Magnolias' stars embrace in Season 3 poster

By Annie Martin
1/2
JoAnna Garcia Swisher plays Maddie on "Sweet Magnolias." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
JoAnna Garcia Swisher plays Maddie on "Sweet Magnolias." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 19 (UPI) -- Netflix is gearing up for the release of Sweet Magnolias Season 3.

The streaming service shared a poster for the season Wednesday ahead of the show's Season 3 premiere.

Sweet Magnolias is based on the Sherryl Woods book series of the same name. The show follows three best friends, Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott) and Helen (Heather Headley), living in the fictional town of Serenity, S.C.

The poster shows Maddie (Swisher), Dana Sue (Elliott) and Helen (Headley) embrace and support one another.

"Your favorite best friend trio is back," the caption reads.

Netflix released a trailer for Season 3 in June that shows Maddie struggle to support Cal (Justin Bruening) after his fight, Helen consider a marriage proposal from Ryan (Michael Shenfelt), and Dana Sue (Elliott) face challenges in her relationship with Ronnie (Brandon Quinn).

The cast also includes Logan Allen, Anneliese Judge, Carson Rowland, Chris Klein and Jamie Lynn Spears.

Sweet Magnolias Season 3 premieres Thursday on Netflix.

