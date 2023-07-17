Advertisement
TV
July 17, 2023 / 5:01 AM

TV review: 'Minx' Season 2 addresses new issues with trademark style

By Fred Topel
1/5
Elizabeth Perkins (R) joins Ophelia Lovibond in Season 2 of "Minx." Photo courtesy of Starz
Elizabeth Perkins (R) joins Ophelia Lovibond in Season 2 of "Minx." Photo courtesy of Starz

LOS ANGELES, July 17 (UPI) -- Minx Season 2, premiering Friday on Starz, expands the drama and social commentary of the '70s feminist erotica magazine. It continues to blend historical fiction with real-life monumental changes in a fun and poignant romp.

At the end of Season 1, publisher Doug Renetti (Jake Johnson) gave full control of Minx magazine to its creator, Joyce Prigger (Ophelia Lovibond). By 1973, Joyce is doing well and entertaining offers from all the major real-world publishers.

Advertisement

Joyce dealing with corporate publishers could be a good story, but that's not where Minx Season 2 is going. In the season premiere, Doug presents a new opportunity, so they go back into business together.

Season 2 deals with the dilemmas that come with success. In Season 1, Doug was struggling just to get Minx on shelves and turn a profit, while Joyce was fighting to maintain her feminist vision in a magazine trading on naked pictures of men.

Advertisement

What Season 1 excelled at was showing how noble ideals are more complicated in practice. Art versus commerce was another valid issue. How far can Minx magazine push the erotica to make its social message digestible to readers before it's compromising the message itself?

Just like Minx magazine slipped Joyce's political essays into a fun package, the Minx show continues to make these issues fun and energetic. They're not making fun of any historic movements, but finding the humor in them as they navigate success and the feminist movement of the '70s.

Now that Minx has a loyal readership, Joyce is forced to make different choices than she did as an upstart. Meanwhile, Doug is forced to compromise for a company at which he no longer pulls all the strings.

Staff members Tina (Idara Victor), Bambi (Jessica Lowe) and Richie (Oscar Montoya) assert themselves in new positions, too.

Joyce gets to meet feminist icons, some actual historical figures and some fictional creations of Minx. Joyce learns from both varieties.

For all her conviction, Joyce remains endearingly self-conscious, stumbling over her words and overcompensating. Her journey will be to stop seeking validation and approval, to just be what she believes. It makes her very relatable.

Advertisement

Joyce has made up with her sister, Shelly (Lennon Parham), after airing her marital problems in a radio interview in Season 1. Shelly and her husband (Rich Somer) explore sexual experimentation in '70s fashion.

The half-hour format proved the right length for Season 1, as each episode makes a social point, deals with one aspect of the business and then moves on to the next. Season 2 maintains the pace with episodes that may center on one madcap event or one business decision.

Max's decision not to stream the second season of Minx is truly its loss. Starz will let this clever work continue and hopefully warrant a third season in its new home.

Fred Topel, who attended film school at Ithaca College, is a UPI entertainment writer based in Los Angeles. He has been a professional film critic since 1999, a Rotten Tomatoes critic since 2001, and a member of the Television Critics Association since 2012 and the Critics Choice Association since 2023. Read more of his work in Entertainment.

Read More

Citing studio greed, Hollywood actors union votes to strike over pay, AI issues TV review: 'Heels' Season 2 crafts riveting drama in, out of ring Clayne Crawford, Max Martini asked 'Channel' director to cast them as brothers

Latest Headlines

Anjli Mohindra: 'Lazarus Project' grounds 'crazy, epic world' with human stories
TV // 20 hours ago
Anjli Mohindra: 'Lazarus Project' grounds 'crazy, epic world' with human stories
NEW YORK, July 16 (UPI) -- Anjli Mohindra says her sci-fi thriller, "The Lazarus Project," is so skillful in its storytelling that its mind-boggling premise actually feels plausible.
Reality TV star Ty Pennington hospitalized with throat abscess
TV // 1 day ago
Reality TV star Ty Pennington hospitalized with throat abscess
July 15 (UPI) -- HGTV, Trading Spaces and Extreme Makeover: Home Edition star Ty Pennington has announced via Instagram that he was hospitalized this week with a throat abscess.
Michael Pena: 'Jack Ryan' taps into issues that are happening now
TV // 1 day ago
Michael Pena: 'Jack Ryan' taps into issues that are happening now
NEW YORK, July 15 (UPI) -- Michael Pena says playing former Navy Seal and senior CIA operative Domingo Chavez in the globe-trotting thriller, "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan," reminded him that the world is a big and dangerous place.
'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon' to premiere on Sept. 10
TV // 2 days ago
'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon' to premiere on Sept. 10
July 14 (UPI) -- "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon," starring Norman Reedus and Clémence Poésy, is set to premiere Sept. 10, AMC announced Friday.
ABC to announce 'Golden Bachelor' star on Monday
TV // 2 days ago
ABC to announce 'Golden Bachelor' star on Monday
July 14 (UPI) -- ABC said it plans to announce the name of its "Golden Bachelor" star on Monday.
Izzy Meikle-Small: Rachel experiences war, romance in 'Outlander' S7
TV // 3 days ago
Izzy Meikle-Small: Rachel experiences war, romance in 'Outlander' S7
NEW YORK, July 14 (UPI) -- Izzy Meikle-Small says her character, Rachel, is a Quaker woman whose world is turned upside down in Season 7 of the time-travel romance, "Outlander."
'The Lincoln Lawyer': Mickey returns to court after attack in Season 2, Part 2 trailer
TV // 3 days ago
'The Lincoln Lawyer': Mickey returns to court after attack in Season 2, Part 2 trailer
July 13 (UPI) -- "The Lincoln Lawyer," a legal drama starring Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller, will return with new episodes on Netflix.
'Sister Wives' gets Season 18 premiere date, dramatic trailer
TV // 3 days ago
'Sister Wives' gets Season 18 premiere date, dramatic trailer
July 13 (UPI) -- "Sister Wives," a reality series following Kody Brown and his polygamist family, will return for an 18th season on TLC in August.
'Big Brother' 25th Anniversary special highlights proposals, fights
TV // 3 days ago
'Big Brother' 25th Anniversary special highlights proposals, fights
July 13 (UPI) -- CBS released the trailer for the "Big Brother" 25th Anniversary Special on Thursday. The special airs July 26.
'Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures': New episodes coming to Disney+ in August
TV // 3 days ago
'Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures': New episodes coming to Disney+ in August
July 13 (UPI) -- The animated series "Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures" will return with new episodes on Disney+ and Disney Junior in August.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Soap legend Morgan Fairchild announces death of fiance Mark Seiler
Soap legend Morgan Fairchild announces death of fiance Mark Seiler
Jason Aldean leaves Conn. show after suffering heat stroke
Jason Aldean leaves Conn. show after suffering heat stroke
Famous birthdays for July 15: Forest Whitaker, Linda Ronstadt
Famous birthdays for July 15: Forest Whitaker, Linda Ronstadt
'Naked and Afraid: Castaways' gets teaser, premiere date
'Naked and Afraid: Castaways' gets teaser, premiere date
'Sister Wives' gets Season 18 premiere date, dramatic trailer
'Sister Wives' gets Season 18 premiere date, dramatic trailer
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement