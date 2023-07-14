ABC to announce 'Golden Bachelor' star on Monday

July 14 (UPI) -- ABC said it plans to announce the name of its Golden Bachelor star on Monday.

The dating competition series is set to premiere this fall.

No host has been announced yet.

"After more than 20 years of fostering young love on The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, The Golden Bachelor showcases a whole new kind of love story -- one for the golden years," the network said in a synopsis.

"On this all-new unscripted series, one hopeless romantic is given a second chance at love in the search for a partner with whom to share the sunset years of life," the summary added. "The women arriving at the mansion have a lifetime of experience, living through love, loss and laughter, hoping for a spark that ignites a future full of endless possibilities."