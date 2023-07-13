July 13 (UPI) -- CBS released the trailer for the Big Brother 25th Anniversary Special on Thursday. The hour-long special airs July 26 at 9 p.m. EDT.
Ahead of the 25th season, Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves looks back at the past 24. Houseguests Cody Calafiore, Taylor Hale, Derrick Levasseur, Jordan Lloyd, Xavier Prather and Rachel Reilly, Azah Awasum, Hannah Chaddha, Derek Frazier, Frankie Grande, Tiffany Mitchell, Janelle Pierzina, Danielle Reyes, Kaysar Ridha, Jeff Schroeder and Brendon Villegas are featured.