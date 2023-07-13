Trending
Advertisement
TV
July 13, 2023 / 1:51 PM

'Big Brother' 25th Anniversary special highlights proposals, fights

By Fred Topel
1/5
Julie Chen Moonves reflects on 25 years of "Big Brother." File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI
Julie Chen Moonves reflects on 25 years of "Big Brother." File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

July 13 (UPI) -- CBS released the trailer for the Big Brother 25th Anniversary Special on Thursday. The hour-long special airs July 26 at 9 p.m. EDT.

Ahead of the 25th season, Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves looks back at the past 24. Houseguests Cody Calafiore, Taylor Hale, Derrick Levasseur, Jordan Lloyd, Xavier Prather and Rachel Reilly, Azah Awasum, Hannah Chaddha, Derek Frazier, Frankie Grande, Tiffany Mitchell, Janelle Pierzina, Danielle Reyes, Kaysar Ridha, Jeff Schroeder and Brendon Villegas are featured.

Advertisement

The trailer highlights three marriage proposals that occurred in the house or on reunion specials. Rachel Reilly expresses regret over a fight with Regan Fox and confirms they are now friends.

Big Brother puts contestants in a house together with hidden cameras, competing in elimination competitions. Entertainment Tonight produced the reunion special. Nischelle Turner hosts.

Big Brother Season 25 premieres Aug. 2 at 8 p.m. Both the special and the series also stream on Paramount+.

Advertisement

Read More

'The Challenge' star Amber Borzotra expecting first child CW announces 'FBOY Island,' 'Greatest Geek Year,' more summer premieres Primetime Emmy Awards: 'Succession,' 'The Last of Us' lead nominees

Latest Headlines

'Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures': New episodes coming to Disney+ in August
TV // 38 minutes ago
'Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures': New episodes coming to Disney+ in August
July 13 (UPI) -- The animated series "Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures" will return with new episodes on Disney+ and Disney Junior in August.
'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series': Corbin Bleu returns in Season 4 trailer
TV // 42 minutes ago
'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series': Corbin Bleu returns in Season 4 trailer
July 13 (UPI) -- Original "High School Musical" stars Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman and Lucas Grabeel appear in the fourth and final season of the Disney+ series "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series."
'The Witcher' trailer teases Henry Cavill's exit as Geralt of Rivia
TV // 2 hours ago
'The Witcher' trailer teases Henry Cavill's exit as Geralt of Rivia
July 13 (UPI) -- Netflix released a trailer for "The Witcher" Season 3, Volume 2 featuring footage from Henry Cavill's final episodes as Geralt of Rivia.
'D.P.' stars fight for change in Season 2 trailer
TV // 3 hours ago
'D.P.' stars fight for change in Season 2 trailer
July 13 (UPI) -- "D.P.," a South Korean military drama starring Jung Hae-in, will return for a second season on Netflix.
'61st Street' CW premiere delayed until midseason
TV // 17 hours ago
'61st Street' CW premiere delayed until midseason
July 12 (UPI) -- The CW announced its fall schedule on Wednesday which includes the delay of "61st Street," the AMC series The CW rescued from cancellation.
'We're Here': HBO series renewed for Season 4 with new hosts
TV // 23 hours ago
'We're Here': HBO series renewed for Season 4 with new hosts
July 12 (UPI) -- Sasha Velour, Jaida Essence Hall and Priyanka will replace Bob the Drag Queen, Shangela and Eureka as the hosts of HBO series "We're Here."
Primetime Emmy Awards: 'Succession,' 'The Last of Us' lead nominees
TV // 1 day ago
Primetime Emmy Awards: 'Succession,' 'The Last of Us' lead nominees
July 12 (UPI) -- "Succession," "The Last of Us," "The White Lotus," "Ted Lasso" and other TV series and stars are nominated at the Primetime Emmys.
'Physical' trailer: Rose Byrne, Zooey Deschanel face off in final season
TV // 1 day ago
'Physical' trailer: Rose Byrne, Zooey Deschanel face off in final season
July 12 (UPI) -- "Physical," a comedy-drama series starring Rose Byrne, will return for a third and final season on Apple TV+.
'Summer House: Martha's Vineyard': Bravo renews series for Season 2
TV // 1 day ago
'Summer House: Martha's Vineyard': Bravo renews series for Season 2
July 12 (UPI) -- Reality series "Summer House: Martha's Vineyard" will return for a second season on Bravo.
'Ahsoka' trailer: Ahsoka, Sabine, Hera unite against Thrawn
TV // 2 days ago
'Ahsoka' trailer: Ahsoka, Sabine, Hera unite against Thrawn
July 11 (UPI) -- "Ahsoka," a new "Star Wars" series and "Mandalorian" spinoff starring Rosario Dawson, is coming to Disney+.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Google Doodle celebrates pani puri with an interactive game
Google Doodle celebrates pani puri with an interactive game
Primetime Emmy Awards: 'Succession,' 'The Last of Us' lead nominees
Primetime Emmy Awards: 'Succession,' 'The Last of Us' lead nominees
Shawn Johnson expecting third child with Andrew East
Shawn Johnson expecting third child with Andrew East
Jungkook argues with Han So-hee in 'Seven' music video teaser
Jungkook argues with Han So-hee in 'Seven' music video teaser
No new deal for SAG-AFTRA; national board to vote on actors strike
No new deal for SAG-AFTRA; national board to vote on actors strike
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement