Nicole Kidman can now be seen in the trailer for "Special Ops: Lioness." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 10 (UPI) -- Paramount+ released on Monday an official trailer for Special Ops: Lioness, its upcoming espionage thriller series starring Zoe Saldaña, Laysla De Oliveira, Morgan Freeman and Nicole Kidman. Executive produced by Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan, the show is inspired by an actual U.S. Military program. It will premiere with its first two episodes on July 23. Advertisement

Kidman plays the head of the Lioness Program, which is fighting the war on terror, while Saldaña plays one of her agents.

"Are you up for playing outside the lines?" Kidman is seen asking Saldaña as Freeman looks on with a grave expression on his face, in Monday's 2-minute preview.

Saldaña then recruits De Oliveira as a field agent and tells her that if she joins her mission, she will have a noble purpose in life.

Saldaña then reveals to her superiors that she is sending the other woman undercover into a dangerous situation to make contact with and neutralize a target.

De Oliveira says she understands the risks, but is seen getting captured and tortured.

The show will also co-star Michael Kelly, Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, Stephanie Nur and Hannah Love Lanier.