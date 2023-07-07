Trending
July 7, 2023 / 8:20 AM

'Black Lady Sketch Show' canceled after four seasons on HBO

By Karen Butler
1/5
Robin Thede's "A Black Lady Sketch Show" won't be getting a fifth season on HBO. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Robin Thede's "A Black Lady Sketch Show" won't be getting a fifth season on HBO. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 7 (UPI) -- HBO has canceled A Black Lady Sketch Show after four seasons.

The comedy's creator and star, Robin Thede, confirmed the news on social media.

"The end of an era," Thede wrote Thursday. "Although ABLSS has come to an end, this show and its impact will outlive us all."

She also celebrated the cast and crew, who made the series an "Emmy-winning success story."

"I am so grateful to everyone, and especially want to recognize the Black women and other women of color who excelled in every department at ABLSS," she added.

HBO also confirmed the show will not be returning for a fifth season.

"For four exceptional seasons of A Black Lady Sketch Show we've been thrilled to partner with her on this groundbreaking, hilarious series," the cable network said.

"Robin, alongside Hoorae, Jax Media, and the incredible cast and crew, leave an indelible legacy not only in sketch, but in television comedy, and we look forward to continued creative collaboration under her deal with us."

The show co-starred Gabrielle Dennis, Skye Townsend, DaMya Gurley, Tamara Jade and Angel Laketa Moore.

