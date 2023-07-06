Trending
July 6, 2023 / 8:56 AM

Nadia Parkes to star in BBC true-crime drama 'Kidnapped'

By Karen Butler
Nadia Parkes is set to star in the true-crime series, "Kidnapped." Photo courtesy of BBC
July 6 (UPI) -- The Spanish Princess actress Nadia Parkes has signed on to star in the new six-part, true-crime drama, Kidnapped, for the BBC.

The miniseries is inspired by the real 2017 abduction of British model Chloe Ayling.

"This is a timely and important story about how we perceive trauma in the media," Parkes said in a statement Wednesday.

"I feel honored to be playing Chloe and to be a part of this adaptation for the BBC."

Georgia Lester -- whose credits include Killing Eve and Skins -- penned the series, which is based on Ayling's memoir, along with extensive interviews with those involved in the case and documented legal proceedings, according to the U.K. broadcaster.

Ayling is cooperating with the production, which is now filming in Italy and England.

The cast also includes Adrian Edmondson, Nigel Lindsay, Olive Gray, Eleonora Romandini, Julian Swiezewski and Christine Tremarco.

