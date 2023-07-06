Trending
Advertisement
TV
July 6, 2023 / 1:59 PM

'Strange Planet' series coming to Apple TV+ in August

By Annie Martin
"Strange Planet," an adult animated series based on the Nathan W. Pyle graphic novel and co-created by Dan Harmon, is coming to Apple TV+. Photo courtesy of Apple TV+
"Strange Planet," an adult animated series based on the Nathan W. Pyle graphic novel and co-created by Dan Harmon, is coming to Apple TV+. Photo courtesy of Apple TV+

July 6 (UPI) -- Strange Planet is coming to Apple TV+ in August.

The streaming service announced a premiere date, Aug. 9, for the adult animated series in a press release Thursday.

Advertisement

Strange Planet is based on the Nathan W. Pyle graphic novel and webcomic of the same name. The series is co-created by Pyle and Dan Harmon (Rick and Morty).

Strange Planet gives "a hilarious and perceptive look at a distant world not unlike our own."

"Set in a whimsical world of cotton candy pinks and purples, relatable blue beings explore the absurdity of everyday human traditions," an official synopsis reads.

The voice cast includes Tunde Adebimpe (Rachel Getting Married), Demi Adejuyigbe (The Amber Ruffin Show), Lori Tan Chinn (Awkwafina is Nora from Queens), Danny Pudi (Community) and Hannah Einbinder (Hacks).

Strange Planet will premiere Aug. 9, with subsequent episodes to follow weekly on Wednesdays. The series finale will be released Sept. 27.

Read More

'Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, the Movie' trailer shows rival superheroes unite Eagles to launch 'Long Goodbye' farewell tour 'Red, White, & Royal Blue' trailer brings Casey McQuiston novel to life What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Original 'Queer Eye' reunion, marathon coming to Bravo
TV // 44 minutes ago
Original 'Queer Eye' reunion, marathon coming to Bravo
July 6 (UPI) -- Bravo announced a "Queer Eye for the Straight Guy" reunion airing July 13, following a marathon of episodes from the original series.
'Reservation Dogs' return home without Bear in final season
TV // 30 minutes ago
'Reservation Dogs' return home without Bear in final season
July 6 (UPI) -- FX released the trailer for the third and final season of "Reservation Dogs" on Thursday. The show returns Aug. 2 on Hulu.
'90 Day: The Last Resort': TLC shares teaser, premiere date for new spinoff
TV // 39 minutes ago
'90 Day: The Last Resort': TLC shares teaser, premiere date for new spinoff
July 6 (UPI) -- "90 Day: The Last Resort," a new spinoff of reality series "90 Day Fiancé," is coming to TLC.
Nadia Parkes to star in BBC true-crime drama 'Kidnapped'
TV // 5 hours ago
Nadia Parkes to star in BBC true-crime drama 'Kidnapped'
July 6 (UPI) -- "The Spanish Princess" actress Nadia Parkes has signed on to star in the new six-part, true-crime drama, "Kidnapped," for the BBC.
Teen, adult casts of 'Yellowjackets' to play 'Family Feud' for charity
TV // 5 hours ago
Teen, adult casts of 'Yellowjackets' to play 'Family Feud' for charity
July 6 (UPI) -- Stars Christina Ricci, Melanie Lynskey, Warren Kole, Tawney Cypress and Lauren Ambrose will match wits with Samantha Hanratty, Sophie Nelisse, Courtney Eaton, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Kevin Alves on "Celebrity Family Feud.
Robert Carlyle: Gaz looks for redemption in 'Full Monty' sequel series
TV // 8 hours ago
Robert Carlyle: Gaz looks for redemption in 'Full Monty' sequel series
NEW YORK, July 6 (UPI) -- Robert Carlyle says Gaz, the scheming ne'er-do-well he played in the 1997 movie, "The Full Monty," is trying to be a better father, grandfather and friend in the new FX on Hulu sequel series that bears the film's name.
Sigourney Weaver, Alycia Debnam-Carey tease 'Alice Hart' secrets
TV // 19 hours ago
Sigourney Weaver, Alycia Debnam-Carey tease 'Alice Hart' secrets
July 5 (UPI) -- The trailer for the Prime Video series "The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart" teases the secrets kept from the title character, played by Alycia Debnam-Carey.
'Breeders' S4 trailer: Paul and Ally consider divorce
TV // 1 day ago
'Breeders' S4 trailer: Paul and Ally consider divorce
July 5 (UPI) -- FX released the trailer for "Breeders" on Wednesday. The fourth and final season premieres July 31.
'Sex Education' to end with Season 4; Netflix shares teaser, premiere date
TV // 1 day ago
'Sex Education' to end with Season 4; Netflix shares teaser, premiere date
July 5 (UPI) -- "Sex Education," a comedy-drama series starring Asa Butterfield and Gillian Anderson, will return for a fourth and final season on Netflix.
'Insecure' released on Netflix, more HBO shows to follow
TV // 3 days ago
'Insecure' released on Netflix, more HBO shows to follow
July 3 (UPI) -- "Insecure," a comedy-drama that stars Issa Rae, will stream on Netflix as part of a new licensing deal with Warner Bros. Discovery.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky spend July Fourth as family after addressing split rumors
Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky spend July Fourth as family after addressing split rumors
Movie review: 'Mission: Impossible' delivers complex summer thrills
Movie review: 'Mission: Impossible' delivers complex summer thrills
Ricky Martin, husband Jwan Yosef to divorce
Ricky Martin, husband Jwan Yosef to divorce
Alex Winter, Gale Anne Hurd: YouTube documentary explains rise of hate speech
Alex Winter, Gale Anne Hurd: YouTube documentary explains rise of hate speech
Famous birthdays for July 6: 50 Cent, Sylvester Stallone
Famous birthdays for July 6: 50 Cent, Sylvester Stallone
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement