'Strange Planet' series coming to Apple TV+ in August

"Strange Planet," an adult animated series based on the Nathan W. Pyle graphic novel and co-created by Dan Harmon, is coming to Apple TV+. Photo courtesy of Apple TV+

July 6 (UPI) -- Strange Planet is coming to Apple TV+ in August. The streaming service announced a premiere date, Aug. 9, for the adult animated series in a press release Thursday. Advertisement

Strange Planet is based on the Nathan W. Pyle graphic novel and webcomic of the same name. The series is co-created by Pyle and Dan Harmon (Rick and Morty).

Strange Planet gives "a hilarious and perceptive look at a distant world not unlike our own."

"Set in a whimsical world of cotton candy pinks and purples, relatable blue beings explore the absurdity of everyday human traditions," an official synopsis reads.

The voice cast includes Tunde Adebimpe (Rachel Getting Married), Demi Adejuyigbe (The Amber Ruffin Show), Lori Tan Chinn (Awkwafina is Nora from Queens), Danny Pudi (Community) and Hannah Einbinder (Hacks).

Strange Planet will premiere Aug. 9, with subsequent episodes to follow weekly on Wednesdays. The series finale will be released Sept. 27.