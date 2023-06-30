1/5

"Invasion," a sci-fi series created by Simon Kinberg and David Weil, will return for a second season on Apple TV+. Photo courtesy of Apple TV+

June 30 (UPI) -- Invasion will return for a second season on Apple TV+ in August. Apple TV+ shared a premiere date, Aug. 23, first-look photos and a teaser for Season 2 on Friday. Advertisement

Invasion is created by Simon Kinberg (Dark Phoenix) and David Weil (Citadel). The show is a sci-fi drama about an alien invasion and follows different perspectives around the world.

The teaser opens four months after the invasion and shows world defense coalition president Benya Mabote vow to win the war.

Golshifteh Farahani, Shioli Kutsuna, Shamier Anderson, India Brown, Billy Barratt, Azhy Robertson, Paddy Holland and Tara Moayedi star, with Enver Gjokaj, Nedra Marie Taylor and Naian González Norvind to join the cast in Season 2.

"I couldn't be more excited about the return of Invasion on Apple TV+," Kinberg said in a press release. "It's a bigger, more intense season that drops our viewers into a wide-scale, global battle from the start. At its core, the show is about the power of the human spirit and the emotional connections that hold us together especially when facing incredible obstacles."

Invasion was renewed for Season 2 in December 2021 following its premiere that October.