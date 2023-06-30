Trending
Advertisement
TV
June 30, 2023 / 12:07 PM

'Invasion' Season 2 coming to Apple TV+ in August

By Annie Martin
1/5
"Invasion," a sci-fi series created by Simon Kinberg and David Weil, will return for a second season on Apple TV+. Photo courtesy of Apple TV+
"Invasion," a sci-fi series created by Simon Kinberg and David Weil, will return for a second season on Apple TV+. Photo courtesy of Apple TV+

June 30 (UPI) -- Invasion will return for a second season on Apple TV+ in August.

Apple TV+ shared a premiere date, Aug. 23, first-look photos and a teaser for Season 2 on Friday.

Advertisement

Invasion is created by Simon Kinberg (Dark Phoenix) and David Weil (Citadel). The show is a sci-fi drama about an alien invasion and follows different perspectives around the world.

The teaser opens four months after the invasion and shows world defense coalition president Benya Mabote vow to win the war.

Golshifteh Farahani, Shioli Kutsuna, Shamier Anderson, India Brown, Billy Barratt, Azhy Robertson, Paddy Holland and Tara Moayedi star, with Enver Gjokaj, Nedra Marie Taylor and Naian González Norvind to join the cast in Season 2.

"I couldn't be more excited about the return of Invasion on Apple TV+," Kinberg said in a press release. "It's a bigger, more intense season that drops our viewers into a wide-scale, global battle from the start. At its core, the show is about the power of the human spirit and the emotional connections that hold us together especially when facing incredible obstacles."

Advertisement

Invasion was renewed for Season 2 in December 2021 following its premiere that October.

Read More

'Sly' trailer: Sylvester Stallone reflects in Netflix documentary Oscar winner Alan Arkin dies at 89 'Ted Lasso' star Brendan Hunt is engaged What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Sweet Magnolias' trailer: Season 3 brings new challenges, romantic surprises
TV // 1 hour ago
'Sweet Magnolias' trailer: Season 3 brings new challenges, romantic surprises
June 30 (UPI) -- "Sweet Magnolias," a romantic drama series starring JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott and Heather Headley, will return for a third season on Netflix.
Abbie Cornish: Dr. Cathy Mueller is 'incredibly in love' with Jack Ryan in S4
TV // 5 hours ago
Abbie Cornish: Dr. Cathy Mueller is 'incredibly in love' with Jack Ryan in S4
NEW YORK, June 30 (UPI) -- Abbie Cornish says Dr. Cathy Mueller, the infectious disease expert she plays in the action-thriller, "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan," is over the moon to reunite romantically with the titular hero in Season 4.
'Reservation Dogs' ending with Season 3
TV // 21 hours ago
'Reservation Dogs' ending with Season 3
June 29 (UPI) -- On Thursday, FX announced the upcoming third season of "Reservation Dogs" will be its last.
'From': MGM+ renews sci-fi horror series for Season 3
TV // 1 day ago
'From': MGM+ renews sci-fi horror series for Season 3
June 29 (UPI) -- "From," a sci-fi horror series starring Harold Perrineau, will return for a third season on MGM+.
'The Morning Show' Season 3 coming to Apple TV+ in September
TV // 1 day ago
'The Morning Show' Season 3 coming to Apple TV+ in September
June 29 (UPI) -- "The Morning Show," a comedy-drama starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, will return for a third season on Apple TV+.
Kim Cattrall: 'And Just Like That' cameo felt like 'dipping toe back in time'
TV // 1 day ago
Kim Cattrall: 'And Just Like That' cameo felt like 'dipping toe back in time'
June 29 (UPI) -- Kim Cattrall discussed reprising her "Sex and the City" character Samantha Jones on the Max sequel series "And Just Like That."
'Squid Game': Netflix adds 8 to Season 2 cast
TV // 1 day ago
'Squid Game': Netflix adds 8 to Season 2 cast
June 29 (UPI) -- Former Iz*One member Jo Yu-ri, Big Bang alum Choi Seung-hyun, aka T.O.P, and other stars have joined the cast of "Squid Game" Season 2.
Graham Norton to host British version of 'Wheel of Fortune'
TV // 1 day ago
Graham Norton to host British version of 'Wheel of Fortune'
June 29 (UPI) -- Irish comedian Graham Norton is to host a British version of the game show, "Wheel of Fortune," for ITV.
'Orlando Bloom: To the Edge' teaser introduces Peacock docuseries
TV // 1 day ago
'Orlando Bloom: To the Edge' teaser introduces Peacock docuseries
June 28 (UPI) -- "Orlando Bloom: To the Edge," a new docuseries featuring actor Orlando Bloom, is coming to Peacock.
'Young Royals' stars wrap filming on third and final season
TV // 2 days ago
'Young Royals' stars wrap filming on third and final season
June 28 (UPI) -- "Young Royals" stars Edvin Ryding and Omar Rudberg teased Season 3 after completing filming on the Netflix series.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Naomi Campbell celebrates birth of second child at 53: 'It's never too late'
Naomi Campbell celebrates birth of second child at 53: 'It's never too late'
Oscar winner Alan Arkin dies at 89
Oscar winner Alan Arkin dies at 89
Abbie Cornish: Dr. Cathy Mueller is 'incredibly in love' with Jack Ryan in S4
Abbie Cornish: Dr. Cathy Mueller is 'incredibly in love' with Jack Ryan in S4
'From': MGM+ renews sci-fi horror series for Season 3
'From': MGM+ renews sci-fi horror series for Season 3
U2 merchandise has Bono's art of Zelensky, raises funds for Ukraine ambulances
U2 merchandise has Bono's art of Zelensky, raises funds for Ukraine ambulances
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement