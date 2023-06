1/5

Graham Norton is to host the British version of "Wheel of Fortune." Photo courtesy of ITV

June 29 (UPI) -- Irish comedian Graham Norton is to host a British version of the game show, Wheel of Fortune, for ITV. The program, in which contestants competing for cash and prizes spin a wheel and choose letters to help them guess a hidden word, is set to premiere on ITV and its streaming platform ITVX in 2024. Advertisement

The season will include eight, one-hour episodes.

"I'm beyond excited to be bringing such an iconic American show to a new British audience. My first ever TV job was a game show on ITV so this feels like coming full circle. You might even call it a wheel," Norton said in a statement.

Norton is known for presiding over the festivities at The Graham Norton Show and Queen of the Universe.

A British version of Wheel of Fortune previously aired on British television 1988 through 2001, with various celebrities hosting.

Ryan Seacrest was announced this week as the successor to outgoing host Pat Sajak on the U.S. version of the show.

Sajak's final episode as host will air in September. It will be the show's 41st season.

He has hosted Wheel of Fortune alongside Vanna White since the show's debut in 1983. White will remain on the series, according to Seacrest.