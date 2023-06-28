Trending
June 28, 2023

'Young Royals' stars wrap filming on third and final season

By Annie Martin

June 28 (UPI) -- The cast and crew of Young Royals have wrapped filming on the show's third and final season.

Series stars Edvin Ryding and Omar Rudberg announced the news in a video Wednesday.

"We just wanted to let you know that Young Royals and Season 3 is done," Rudberg said.

"We had such a great time," Ryding added.

The pair then teased the upcoming season.

"I think one of my favorite moments from this season is shooting the final scene," Ryding said before asking Rudberg to share his favorite.

"When we were shooting out in the woods all night. It was very fun," Rudberg teased. "Not going to spoil anything."

Ryding and Rudberg ended the video by thanking fans.

"Anyway, we just wanted to say thank you so much for all of your support throughout the years. We really look forward to seeing this season. We think you're going to love it!" Ryding said.

Production on Young Royals Season 3 had started in April.

Young Royals is a Swedish teen drama series. The show follows the romance between the fictional Prince Wilhelm of Sweden (Ryding) and his schoolmate Simon (Rudberg).

Malte Gårdinger, Frida Argento and Nikita Uggla also star.

Netflix has yet to announce a premiere date for Young Royals Season 3.

Latest Headlines

'Breeders': Martin Freeman series to end with Season 4
TV // 1 hour ago
'Breeders': Martin Freeman series to end with Season 4
June 28 (UPI) -- "Breeders," an FX and Sky comedy series starring Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard, will return for a fourth and final season.
Idris Elba relishes being cast against type as cerebral hero of 'Hijack'
TV // 5 hours ago
Idris Elba relishes being cast against type as cerebral hero of 'Hijack'
NEW YORK, June 28 (UPI) -- Idris Elba says the accomplished business negotiator he plays in the new high-altitude thriller, "Hijack," is unlike many of the "big lad" tough guys he has played in the past.
'Ten Year Old Tom' creator Steve Dildarian: Season 2 'a little deeper'
TV // 7 hours ago
'Ten Year Old Tom' creator Steve Dildarian: Season 2 'a little deeper'
LOS ANGELES, June 28 (UPI) -- Steve Dildarian discusses how Season 2 of "Ten Year Old Tom," premiering Thursday on Max, goes deeper than the first season.
James Gunn, Jim Lee, more discuss history of DC Comics
TV // 21 hours ago
James Gunn, Jim Lee, more discuss history of DC Comics
June 27 (UPI) -- Max released the trailer for "Superpowered: The DC Story" on Tuesday. The docuseries on the history of DC Comics premieres July 20.
'Billions': Damian Lewis returns in trailer for final season
TV // 22 hours ago
'Billions': Damian Lewis returns in trailer for final season
June 27 (UPI) -- "Billions," a drama series starring Paul Giamatti, Damian Lewis and Corey Stoll, will return for a seventh and final season on Showtime.
'Futurama' revival spoofs COVID, 'Dune,' more
TV // 22 hours ago
'Futurama' revival spoofs COVID, 'Dune,' more
June 27 (UPI) -- Hulu released the trailer for its "Futurama" revival on Tuesday. The show premieres July 24.
Ryan Seacrest to succeed Pat Sajak as 'Wheel of Fortune' host
TV // 22 hours ago
Ryan Seacrest to succeed Pat Sajak as 'Wheel of Fortune' host
June 27 (UPI) -- Ryan Seacrest will take over as host of "Wheel of Fortune" following Pat Sajak's retirement.
'A Murder at the End of the World': Emma Corrin series gets teaser, premiere date
TV // 22 hours ago
'A Murder at the End of the World': Emma Corrin series gets teaser, premiere date
June 27 (UPI) -- "A Murder at the End of the World," a murder mystery series starring Emma Corrin and Clive Owen, is coming to FX on Hulu in August.
'The Bachelorette' Season 20: How to watch, what to expect
TV // 1 day ago
'The Bachelorette' Season 20: How to watch, what to expect
June 26 (UPI) -- "The Bachelorette" Season 20 premieres Monday on ABC. This season's Bachelorette is Charity Lawson, who competed on Zach Shallcross' season of "The Bachelor."
Norman Reedus arrives in France in 'Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon' teaser
TV // 2 days ago
Norman Reedus arrives in France in 'Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon' teaser
June 26 (UPI) -- Norman Reedus returned as his beloved zombie-apocalypse survivor character in the first look footage AMC released Sunday for his new show "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon."
