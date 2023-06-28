Trending
Advertisement
TV
June 28, 2023 / 5:00 AM

'Ten Year Old Tom' creator Steve Dildarian: Season 2 'a little deeper'

By Fred Topel
1/5
From left, Nelson and Tom visit a tattoo artist. Photo courtesy of Max
From left, Nelson and Tom visit a tattoo artist. Photo courtesy of Max

LOS ANGELES, June 28 (UPI) -- Creator Steve Dildarian said Season 2 of animated comedy Ten Year Old Tom, premiering all 10 episodes Thursday on Max, deepens the characters and world established in Season 1.

Dildarian, 53, voices Tom, who finds himself in outrageous situations often caused by parents or teachers.

Advertisement

"There's a little deeper dive on getting to know everyone," Dildarian told UPI in a recent Zoom interview. "With each passing day, he just sees more, is exposed to more."

Season 1 had Tom inadvertently become a drug dealer and accidentally sabotage a wedding. Season 2 begins with episodes in which Tom ends up endorsing a disreputable company and stealing a neighbor's boat.

"The source material is just what's going on in the real world," Dildarian said. "There's someone doing something really wrong that they didn't see as wrong. The kids are watching and trying to absorb."

Advertisement

One of Tom's foils in Season 1 was his friend, Dakota's (Gillian Jacobs), mother (Jennifer Coolidge). Coolidge went from Season 1 guest star to Season 2 series regular so her character could make more trouble for Tom.

"She's the most antagonistic parent," Dildarian said. "She's pointedly got her eye on him, doesn't trust him, so it's just great fodder for storylines and letting things escalate. She's always waiting there to trip him up."

Ten Year Old Tom benefits from Coolidge's improvisational skills. One Season 2 episode sees her giving a lecture on the techniques of complaining to the manager.

"In the studio, she goes off on some pretty crazy tangents and it's always funny," Dildarian said. "The best actors on the show are when they improv in a way that you just don't see coming."

Season 2 welcomes guest stars Jason Schwartzman, Melissa Villaseñor, Nicole Byer, Zosia Mamet, Stephanie Tolev and Rory Scovel. Dildarian said after a character is written, he and his casting directors and producers brainstorm celebrity voices.

"I'm never asking people to put on a voice," Dildarian said. "Rarely do they come in and do something other than the way they talk or what they're known for at least."

Advertisement

Dildarian's first animated series was the HBO comedy, The Life and Times of Tim, which ran from 2008 to 2012. Tim, who Dildarian also voiced, was a 20-something adult getting into misadventures.

Dildarian said making Tom a child gives the show more depth than Tim.

"This has got a little more meaning behind it because he is a kid who doesn't know any better," Dildarian said. "Kids are relying on the grown-ups to steer them."

The animation for Tom is more sophisticated than Tim. Dildarian said Tim's animation might have been "a little too crude," but Tom experiments with showing characters from angles other than basic frontal shots.

"I like what it does to bring a sense of reality to everything," Dildarian said. "I try to make it feel real before I make it funny. So, the artwork is a big part of that."

Other Season 2 episodes deal with altar boys and Tom's recurring issues with a plumber. Though Dildarian was never an altar boy, he said he was skeptical of the altar boys at his childhood church.

"Whenever something that has got any hint of hypocrisy in it or people doing things to put up appearances, I think I'm always sniffing it out," Dildarian said.

Advertisement

The plumber (Tim Robinson) returns from Season 1, as Tim's mom (Edi Patterson) still refuses to talk to plumbers. Dildarian said this skepticism about hired help comes from doing most of the household chores himself as he grew up.

"If we needed the lawn cut, I would mow it," Dildarian said. "We didn't have a cleaning lady or a landscaper. I just don't remember a lot of people coming to help us, so maybe I am naturally skeptical of them."

Read More

'Virgo' giant actor Jharrell Jerome: 'I always feel small' TV review: 'And Just Like That' recaptures 'Sex and the City' magic Nicholas Hamilton: Second date inspired Pride Month song 'Spins'

Latest Headlines

James Gunn, Jim Lee, more discuss history of DC Comics
TV // 15 hours ago
James Gunn, Jim Lee, more discuss history of DC Comics
June 27 (UPI) -- Max released the trailer for "Superpowered: The DC Story" on Tuesday. The docuseries on the history of DC Comics premieres July 20.
'Billions': Damian Lewis returns in trailer for final season
TV // 15 hours ago
'Billions': Damian Lewis returns in trailer for final season
June 27 (UPI) -- "Billions," a drama series starring Paul Giamatti, Damian Lewis and Corey Stoll, will return for a seventh and final season on Showtime.
'Futurama' revival spoofs COVID, 'Dune,' more
TV // 16 hours ago
'Futurama' revival spoofs COVID, 'Dune,' more
June 27 (UPI) -- Hulu released the trailer for its "Futurama" revival on Tuesday. The show premieres July 24.
Ryan Seacrest to succeed Pat Sajak as 'Wheel of Fortune' host
TV // 16 hours ago
Ryan Seacrest to succeed Pat Sajak as 'Wheel of Fortune' host
June 27 (UPI) -- Ryan Seacrest will take over as host of "Wheel of Fortune" following Pat Sajak's retirement.
'A Murder at the End of the World': Emma Corrin series gets teaser, premiere date
TV // 16 hours ago
'A Murder at the End of the World': Emma Corrin series gets teaser, premiere date
June 27 (UPI) -- "A Murder at the End of the World," a murder mystery series starring Emma Corrin and Clive Owen, is coming to FX on Hulu in August.
'The Bachelorette' Season 20: How to watch, what to expect
TV // 1 day ago
'The Bachelorette' Season 20: How to watch, what to expect
June 26 (UPI) -- "The Bachelorette" Season 20 premieres Monday on ABC. This season's Bachelorette is Charity Lawson, who competed on Zach Shallcross' season of "The Bachelor."
Norman Reedus arrives in France in 'Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon' teaser
TV // 1 day ago
Norman Reedus arrives in France in 'Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon' teaser
June 26 (UPI) -- Norman Reedus returned as his beloved zombie-apocalypse survivor character in the first look footage AMC released Sunday for his new show "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon."
Ming-Na Wen: Family is everything in 'Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai' series
TV // 2 days ago
Ming-Na Wen: Family is everything in 'Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai' series
NEW YORK, June 25 (UPI) -- Ming-Na Wen and BD Wong say the importance of family and protecting the vulnerable are central themes of their animated series, "Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai."
Daniel Wu: 'American Born Chinese' introduces Asian 'superheroes' to wider audience
TV // 2 days ago
Daniel Wu: 'American Born Chinese' introduces Asian 'superheroes' to wider audience
NEW YORK, June 25 (UPI) -- Daniel Wu says he was excited to bring Gene Luen Yang's graphic novel "American Born Chinese" to life and introduce the story to a wider audience.
Paramount+ cancels 'Grease' prequel after one season
TV // 3 days ago
Paramount+ cancels 'Grease' prequel after one season
June 24 (UPI) -- Paramount+ has canceled its "Grease" prequel series, "Rise of the Pink Ladies," after one season.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ryan Seacrest to succeed Pat Sajak as 'Wheel of Fortune' host
Ryan Seacrest to succeed Pat Sajak as 'Wheel of Fortune' host
Noah Cyrus engaged to fashion designer Pinkus
Noah Cyrus engaged to fashion designer Pinkus
Lewis Capaldi announces break from touring to focus on health
Lewis Capaldi announces break from touring to focus on health
Daniel Wu: 'American Born Chinese' introduces Asian 'superheroes' to wider audience
Daniel Wu: 'American Born Chinese' introduces Asian 'superheroes' to wider audience
'Virgo' giant actor Jharrell Jerome: 'I always feel small'
'Virgo' giant actor Jharrell Jerome: 'I always feel small'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement