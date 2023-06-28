1/5

"Orlando Bloom: To the Edge," a new docuseries featuring actor Orlando Bloom, is coming to Peacock. File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

June 28 (UPI) -- Peacock is introducing the new docuseries Orlando Bloom: To the Edge. The streaming service shared a teaser for the show Wednesday featuring actor Orlando Bloom. Advertisement

To the Edge follows Bloom, 46, as he goes on "a physical, mental and spiritual journey of self-discovery."

"Through fear defying adventures and spiritual awareness, Bloom overcomes his fears and learns more about himself, while inspiring the audience at home to explore and expand their own limits in everyday life," an official synopsis reads.

The trailer shows Bloom tries three extreme sports -- wingsuiting, free diving and rock climbing.

The show will consist of three episodes.

Bloom also executive produces the series with Adam Karasick, Al Berman, Robert Simonds, Noah Fogelson, Jason Goldberg and Scott Weintrob.

Peacock has yet to announce a premiere date for Orlando Bloom: To the Edge.

Bloom is known for starring in the Pirates of the Caribbean and Lord of the Rings films and also starred in the Prime Video series Carnival Row.

The actor has been engaged to singer Katy Perry since 2019.