Left to right, Marisa Davila, Ari Notartomaso, Tricia Fukuhara and Cheyenne Wells star in "Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies." Photo courtesy of Paramount+

June 24 (UPI) -- Paramount+ has canceled its Grease prequel series, Rise of the Pink Ladies, after one season. "In a particularly brutal move, it is also being removed from @paramountplus next and unless it finds a new home you will no longer be able to watch it anywhere," creator Annabel Oakes wrote on her Instagram Stories Friday. "The cast, my creative partners, and I are all devastated at the complete erasure of our show." Advertisement

The 1950s California-set, musical, high-school dramedy starred Marisa Davila, Cheyenne Isabel Wells, Ari Notartomaso, Tricia Fukuhara, Shanel Bailey, Madison Thompso, Johnathan Nieves, Jason Schmidt, Maxwell Whittington-Cooper and Jackie Hoffman.

Deadline reported the streaming service also canceled its shows Star Trek: Prodigy, Queen of the Universe and The Game on Friday.

"In the unified Paramount+ with Showtime plan, the Showtime portfolio of edgy, critically acclaimed programming will complement the broad and popular Paramount+ library in a seamless offering that appeals to everyone, enables more discovery between the brands and builds overall viewership," a Paramount+ representative said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

"As we prepare to combine Paramount+ and Showtime later this month in the U.S., we are refining our content offering to deliver the best streaming experience for subscribers. This is consistent with our content strategy since launch and across our business, which ensures we make smart, efficient choices, informed by audience data and insights. We are removing select programming as we look to optimize Showtime's robust slate of premium originals."

