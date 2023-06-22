Trending
Advertisement
TV
June 22, 2023 / 7:36 AM

Season 5 of 'Love Island USA' to premiere on Peacock July 18

By Karen Butler

June 22 (UPI) -- Peacock has announced Season 5 of its dating competition series, Love Island USA, is set to premiere on July 18.

New episodes of the show, which is set in Fiji this season, will air six days a week.

Advertisement

"Throughout their stay in a tropical oasis, Islanders will couple up to face brand new heart-racing challenges and bigger twists and turns than ever before," the streaming service said in a press release Wednesday.

"Temptations will rise and drama will ensue as new 'bombshells' arrive throughout the season, forcing Islanders to decide if they want to remain with their current partners or recouple with someone new. Islanders will also be at the mercy of viewers at home who will vote to determine who gets another shot at love and who leaves the villa heartbroken and empty-handed."

Read More

'High Desert' star Rupert Friend: Peggy, Guru Bob are con artists with big dreams Željko Ivanek says his 'Walking Dead: Dead City' villain learned showmanship from Negan Ajiona Alexus: Kendra is definition of resilience in 'Real Love,' 'Strength of a Woman' Charles Vandervaart: Joining 'Outlander' in S7 was 'a lot for me'

Latest Headlines

Richard Armitage, Jing Lusi to star in ITVX thriller 'Red Eye'
TV // 3 minutes ago
Richard Armitage, Jing Lusi to star in ITVX thriller 'Red Eye'
June 22 (UPI) -- "The Hobbit" alum Richard Armitage, "Crazy Rich Asians" actress Jing Lusi and "The Full Monty star" Lesley Sharp have signed on for roles in ITVX's six-part thriller, "Red Eye."
'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' to end with Season 4
TV // 18 hours ago
'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' to end with Season 4
June 21 (UPI) -- "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" will conclude with a fourth and final season that premieres on Disney+ in August.
TV review: 'And Just Like That' recaptures 'Sex and the City' magic
TV // 21 hours ago
TV review: 'And Just Like That' recaptures 'Sex and the City' magic
LOS ANGELES, June 21 (UPI) -- "And Just Like That..." Season 2 is much more faithful to the original "Sex and the City" than the first season was.
Shark Week teaser shows Jason Momoa play conductor for sharks
TV // 1 day ago
Shark Week teaser shows Jason Momoa play conductor for sharks
June 20 (UPI) -- "Aquaman" star Jason Momoa will serve as master of ceremonies for Shark Week on Discovery Channel.
'D.P.': South Korean military drama to return for Season 2 in July
TV // 1 day ago
'D.P.': South Korean military drama to return for Season 2 in July
June 20 (UPI) -- "D.P.," a South Korean series starring Jung Hae-in and Koo Kyo-hwan, will return for a second season on Netflix in July.
'High Desert' star Rupert Friend: Peggy, Guru Bob are con artists with big dreams
TV // 1 day ago
'High Desert' star Rupert Friend: Peggy, Guru Bob are con artists with big dreams
NEW YORK, June 20 (UPI) -- Rupert Friend says Guru Bob, the character he portrays in the comedy, "High Desert," has a lot in common with Patricia Arquette's anti-hero Peggy, even though they are far from friends.
Daryl Dixon is shipwrecked in teaser for 'Walking Dead' spinoff
TV // 2 days ago
Daryl Dixon is shipwrecked in teaser for 'Walking Dead' spinoff
June 19 (UPI) -- "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon," a new series starring Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon, is coming to AMC.
Linda Hamilton to co-star in 'Stranger Things' S5
TV // 3 days ago
Linda Hamilton to co-star in 'Stranger Things' S5
June 18 (UPI) -- "Terminator" and "Beauty & the Beast" icon LInda Hamilton is set to co-star in "Stranger Things" for the sci-fi drama's fifth and final season.
Željko Ivanek says his 'Walking Dead: Dead City' villain learned showmanship from Negan
TV // 4 days ago
Željko Ivanek says his 'Walking Dead: Dead City' villain learned showmanship from Negan
NEW YORK, June 18 (UPI) -- Željko Ivanek says the Croat, the villain he plays in "The Walking Dead: Dead City," learned a lot of his leadership style from the franchise's favorite baddie, Negan.
Ajiona Alexus: Kendra is definition of resilience in 'Real Love,' 'Strength of a Woman'
TV // 4 days ago
Ajiona Alexus: Kendra is definition of resilience in 'Real Love,' 'Strength of a Woman'
NEW YORK, June 17 (UPI) -- "Empire" and "13 Reasons Why" actress Ajiona Alexus says "Mary J. Blige's Strength of a Woman" shows a more mature, but still troubled version of her "Real Love" character Kendra.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jennifer Lawrence wears white at 'No Hard Feelings' premiere
Jennifer Lawrence wears white at 'No Hard Feelings' premiere
Whitney Cummings expecting first child
Whitney Cummings expecting first child
TV review: 'And Just Like That' recaptures 'Sex and the City' magic
TV review: 'And Just Like That' recaptures 'Sex and the City' magic
'Laguna Beach' alum Talan Torriero celebrates birth of third child
'Laguna Beach' alum Talan Torriero celebrates birth of third child
Brandi Carlile concert special coming to HBO in July
Brandi Carlile concert special coming to HBO in July
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement