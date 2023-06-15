1/3

Harvey Guillén plays Guillermo on "What We Do in the Shadows." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 15 (UPI) -- FX is teasing What We Do in the Shadows Season 5. The network shared a trailer for the season Thursday featuring Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillén and Mark Porksch. Advertisement

What We Do in the Shadows is a mockumentary comedy horror series based on the 2014 film of the same name directed by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi.

The TV series is created by Clement and follows Nandor (Novak), Laszlo (Berry), Nadja (Demetriou) and Colin (Proksh), four vampires living in Staten Island with their human familiar, Guillermo (Guillén).

The Season 5 trailer shows Guillermo wait to transform after being bitten by a vampire and Colin run for city comptroller.

"In Season 5, Nandor feels his familiar (and sometimes friend) Guillermo slipping away as he seems to be spending much more time with Laszlo, whose skills as a gentleman scientist are put to the test as he tries to solve the mystery of the strange and very secret changes Guillermo is going through," an official synopsis reads.

"Nadja, suffering the effects of a previously-undiagnosed supernatural hex, reconnects with her family -- or at least, a family -- from the Old Country, Colin pursues the path of so many energy vampires before him by running for political office and The Guide (Kristen Schaal) tries to figure out where she fits in as the relative newcomer to this tightly-knit group who've known each other for centuries."

Clement, Waititi, Paul Simms, Sam Johnson, Garrett Basch and Eli Bush serve as executive producers.

Season 5 will have a two-episode premiere July 13 at 10 p.m. EDT on FX and also stream on Hulu.