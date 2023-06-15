Trending
Advertisement
TV
June 15, 2023 / 1:57 PM

'Drag Race' alum Krystal Versace preps for show in trailer for new series

By Annie Martin

June 15 (UPI) -- World of Wonder is giving a glimpse of the new show Keeping Up with Krystal Versace.

The company shared a trailer for the reality series Thursday featuring drag performer Krystal Versace.

Advertisement

Keeping Up follows Versace, the youngest-ever winner of RuPaul's Drag Race UK, as she preps for her solo show with her drag family.

"As Krystal manages a hectic tour and her evolving brand, creating 'The Next World' tour with her standard for perfection may be too much for her and her family to handle!" an official synopsis reads.

The trailer introduces Versace and her drag family: best friend Dedelicious, manager La Belle, drag daughter Imani Versace, and fellow performers Bones and Dosa Cat.

Keeping Up with Krystal Versace premieres June 30 on WOW Presents Plus in the United States.

Versace came to fame after winning RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 3 in 2021 at 19 years old.

Read More

Ryan Reynolds to launch own channel, read bedtime stories in new show 'What We Do in the Shadows': Guillermo waits to transform in Season 5 trailer 'The Witcher': Netflix shares Season 3, Volume 1 episode titles What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'What We Do in the Shadows': Guillermo waits to transform in Season 5 trailer
TV // 1 hour ago
'What We Do in the Shadows': Guillermo waits to transform in Season 5 trailer
June 15 (UPI) -- "What We Do in the Shadows," a mockumentary comedy horror series about a group of vampires, will return for a fifth season on FX.
'The Witcher': Netflix shares Season 3, Volume 1 episode titles
TV // 3 hours ago
'The Witcher': Netflix shares Season 3, Volume 1 episode titles
June 15 (UPI) -- "The Witcher" Season 3, Volume 1 will consist of five episodes, including the season premiere, "Shaerrawedd."
Ryan Reynolds to launch own channel, read bedtime stories in new show
TV // 3 hours ago
Ryan Reynolds to launch own channel, read bedtime stories in new show
June 15 (UPI) -- "Deadpool" actor Ryan Reynolds will release "Bedtime Stories with Ryan," his first show for his Maximum Effort channel with FuboTV.
'Lincoln Lawyer': Mickey gets close to new client in Season 2, Part 1 trailer
TV // 4 hours ago
'Lincoln Lawyer': Mickey gets close to new client in Season 2, Part 1 trailer
June 15 (UPI) -- "The Lincoln Lawyer," a legal drama starring Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, will return for a second, two-part season on Netflix.
Stockard Channing, Christopher Lloyd join cast of 'Knuckles' series
TV // 7 hours ago
Stockard Channing, Christopher Lloyd join cast of 'Knuckles' series
June 15 (UPI) -- Screen legends Stockard Channing, Christopher Lloyd and Cary Elwes have joined the cast of the upcoming "Sonic the Hedgehog" spinoff series, "Knuckles."
'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds': Rebecca Romijn says Una similar to 'X-Men's' Mystique
TV // 7 hours ago
'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds': Rebecca Romijn says Una similar to 'X-Men's' Mystique
NEW YORK, June 15 (UPI) -- Rebecca Romijn says her "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" spaceship officer Una shares some traits with Mystique, the iconic mutant she played in the "X-Men" film franchise.
People's Choice Awards to air on NBC, Peacock Feb. 18
TV // 7 hours ago
People's Choice Awards to air on NBC, Peacock Feb. 18
June 15 (UPI) -- The 2024 People's Choice Awards is set to take place Feb. 18 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.
'XO, Kitty' renewed for Season 2 at Netflix
TV // 1 day ago
'XO, Kitty' renewed for Season 2 at Netflix
June 14 (UPI) -- Netflix announced Wednesday that it has renewed "XO, Kitty" for a second season. The cast made an Instagram video to announce the news to fans.
'Minx' stars go global in Season 2 trailer
TV // 1 day ago
'Minx' stars go global in Season 2 trailer
June 14 (UPI) -- "Minx," a comedy series starring Ophelia Lovibond and Jake Johnson, will return for a second season on Starz.
'Silo': Apple TV+ renews sci-fi series for Season 2
TV // 1 day ago
'Silo': Apple TV+ renews sci-fi series for Season 2
June 14 (UPI) -- "Silo," a show based on the Hugh Howey book series, will return for a second season on Apple TV+.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Movie review: 'Dial of Destiny' is worst 'Indiana Jones'
Movie review: 'Dial of Destiny' is worst 'Indiana Jones'
Movie review: 'Asteroid City' collapses under Wes Anderson style
Movie review: 'Asteroid City' collapses under Wes Anderson style
'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds': Rebecca Romijn says Una similar to 'X-Men's' Mystique
'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds': Rebecca Romijn says Una similar to 'X-Men's' Mystique
Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie dazzle at 'Asteroid City' premiere
Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie dazzle at 'Asteroid City' premiere
Prince Celebration brings Chaka Khan, Doug E. Fresh, Chuck D to Minneapolis
Prince Celebration brings Chaka Khan, Doug E. Fresh, Chuck D to Minneapolis
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement