June 14, 2023 / 10:27 AM

'Physical 100': Netflix renews Korean reality series for Season 2

By Annie Martin

June 14 (UPI) -- Physical 100 will return for a second season on Netflix.

Netflix announced Tuesday that it renewed the South Korean fitness reality competition series for Season 2.

"The battle has only begun! Physical: 100 has been renewed for Season 2!" the company tweeted.

Physical 100 follows 100 athletes, bodybuilders, former military, and sports influencers as they compete in a series of fitness challenges that test their strength, endurance, agility, balance and willpower.

Series creator and director Jang Ho-gi said Season 2 "will surpass its predecessor in every aspect."

"We are very grateful Physical: 100 received so much love from fans all across the globe, and we paid attention to all the comments and feedback," Jang added. "We decided to retain the essence of the show -- finding the perfect physique -- while introducing fresh elements. This is our way of expressing our gratitude to the fans of the show."

Physical:100 is produced by Galaxy Corporation. The first season was released in January.

