June 12, 2023 / 1:11 PM

'Horror of Dolores Roach' trailer: Justina Machado plays killer masseuse

By Annie Martin
Justina Machado (L), pictured with Rita Moreno, stars in the new series "The Horror of Dolores Roach." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
June 12 (UPI) -- Amazon is giving a glimpse of the new show The Horror of Dolores Roach.

Prime Video shared a trailer for the series Monday featuring Justina Machado.

The Horror of Dolores Roach is based on the Spotify podcast of the same name. The series is described as "a contemporary Sweeney Todd-inspired urban legend of love, betrayal, weed, cannibalism, and survival of the fittest."

Machado stars as the titular Dolores Roach, a woman released after an unjust 16-year prison sentence who finds herself returning to a gentrified Washington Heights.

"Dolores reunites with an old stoner friend, Luis (Alejandro Hernandez), who lets her live and work as a masseuse in the basement under his empanada shop. When the promise of her newfound stability is quickly threatened, 'Magic Hands' Dolores is driven to shocking extremes to survive," an official synopsis reads.

Kita Updike and K. Todd Freeman also star.

The Horror of Dolores Roach was originally created by Aaron Mark as the one-woman play Empanada Loca. Mark created, wrote and directed the original podcast and serves as co-showrunner and executive producer with Dara Resnik on the TV series.

The Horror of Dolores Roach premieres July 7 on Prime Video.

Machado is known for playing Vanessa Diaz on Six Feet Under and Penelope Alvarez on One Day at a Time.

