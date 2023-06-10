NBC cancels comedies 'Young Rock,' 'Grand Crew'

June 10 (UPI) -- NBC has canceled its comedies Young Rock and Grand Crew.
The network has declined to renew for a fourth season Young Rock, based on the real-life youth of wrestler/actor Dwayne Johnson.
The show starred Johnson, Joseph Lee Anderson, Stacey Leilua and Ana Tuisila.
NBC also passed on Season 3 of the relationship comedy Grand Crew with Echo Kellum and Nicole Byer.
The future of the network's comedy American Auto, which wrapped its second season in April, remains unclear.