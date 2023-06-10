Advertisement
TV
June 10, 2023 / 5:19 PM

NBC cancels comedies 'Young Rock,' 'Grand Crew'

By Karen Butler
1/2
Dwayne Johnson's "Young Rock" was canceled Friday by NBC after two seasons. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Dwayne Johnson's "Young Rock" was canceled Friday by NBC after two seasons. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 10 (UPI) -- NBC has canceled its comedies Young Rock and Grand Crew.

The network has declined to renew for a fourth season Young Rock, based on the real-life youth of wrestler/actor Dwayne Johnson.

Advertisement

The show starred Johnson, Joseph Lee Anderson, Stacey Leilua and Ana Tuisila.

NBC also passed on Season 3 of the relationship comedy Grand Crew with Echo Kellum and Nicole Byer.

The future of the network's comedy American Auto, which wrapped its second season in April, remains unclear.

Read More

Puppeteer David Bizzaro having all the feelings about 'Muppets Mayhem' gig Auliʻi Cravalho says her 'Hailey's On It' character is brave, outspoken like Moana Priscilla Quintana: 'True Story' perfectly satirizes America's passion for true crime Paapa Essiedu: Normal dude helps secret organization save world in 'Lazarus Project'

Latest Headlines

'Skull Island': Kong defends his home in trailer for Netflix anime
TV // 1 day ago
'Skull Island': Kong defends his home in trailer for Netflix anime
June 9 (UPI) -- "Skull Island," an anime series set in Legendary's MonsterVerse, is coming to Netflix in June.
'The Witcher' stars face 'menacing future' in Season 3 trailer
TV // 1 day ago
'The Witcher' stars face 'menacing future' in Season 3 trailer
June 9 (UPI) -- "The Witcher," a fantasy series starring Henry Cavill, Freya Allan and Anya Chalotra, will return for a third season on Netflix.
Mark Ruffalo lands lead in HBO drama from 'Mare of Easttown' scribe
TV // 1 day ago
Mark Ruffalo lands lead in HBO drama from 'Mare of Easttown' scribe
June 9 (UPI) -- Mark Ruffalo is set to star in a new, as-yet-untitled HBO drama from "Mare of Easttown" writer-producer Brad Ingelsby.
Puppeteer David Bizzaro having all the feelings about 'Muppets Mayhem' gig
TV // 1 day ago
Puppeteer David Bizzaro having all the feelings about 'Muppets Mayhem' gig
NEW YORK, June 9 (UPI) -- "Waffles + Mochi" alum David Bizzaro says he got the job playing Dr. Teeth's dental hygienist father, Gerald, on "The Muppets Mayhem" just as he and his wife became first-time parents in real life.
Anthony Mackie fights killer clown Sweet Tooth in 'Twisted Metal' clip, photos
TV // 1 day ago
Anthony Mackie fights killer clown Sweet Tooth in 'Twisted Metal' clip, photos
June 8 (UPI) -- Peacock released a clip and photos from the upcoming "Twisted Metal" series, premiering July 27.
Director Constance Zimmer's 'Boy in the Walls' premieres Aug. 5
TV // 1 day ago
Director Constance Zimmer's 'Boy in the Walls' premieres Aug. 5
June 8 (UPI) -- Lifetime announced the premiere date for "Boy in the Walls" as Aug. 5. Constance Zimmer directed the film.
'Summer I Turned Pretty': Belly, Conrad get close in Season 2 teaser
TV // 2 days ago
'Summer I Turned Pretty': Belly, Conrad get close in Season 2 teaser
June 8 (UPI) -- "The Summer I Turned Pretty," a teen romantic drama series starring Lola Tung, will return for a second season on Prime Video.
Auliʻi Cravalho says her 'Hailey's On It' character is brave, outspoken like Moana
TV // 2 days ago
Auliʻi Cravalho says her 'Hailey's On It' character is brave, outspoken like Moana
NEW YORK, June 8 (UPI) -- Auliʻi Cravalho says the character she plays in the new Disney animated series, "Hailey's On It," shares some important characteristics with the iconic heroine she voiced in 2016's "Moana."
Assassin Zoe Saldaña works for Nicole Kidman in 'Special Ops: Lioness'
TV // 2 days ago
Assassin Zoe Saldaña works for Nicole Kidman in 'Special Ops: Lioness'
June 8 (UPI) -- Paramount+ released the teaser for Taylor Sheridan's latest series, "Special Ops: Lioness," starring Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman and Morgan Freeman.
'I Love That for You': Vanessa Bayer series canceled at Showtime
TV // 2 days ago
'I Love That for You': Vanessa Bayer series canceled at Showtime
June 8 (UPI) -- "I Love That for You," a comedy series starring Vanessa Bayer and Molly Shannon, was canceled after one season.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Breaking Bad' actor Mike Batayeh dead at 52
'Breaking Bad' actor Mike Batayeh dead at 52
Famous birthdays for June 10: Leelee Sobieski, Sasha Obama
Famous birthdays for June 10: Leelee Sobieski, Sasha Obama
'Skull Island': Kong defends his home in trailer for Netflix anime
'Skull Island': Kong defends his home in trailer for Netflix anime
Puppeteer David Bizzaro having all the feelings about 'Muppets Mayhem' gig
Puppeteer David Bizzaro having all the feelings about 'Muppets Mayhem' gig
Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' tops U.S. album chart
Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' tops U.S. album chart
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement