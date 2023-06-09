'Skull Island': Kong defends his home in trailer for Netflix anime

June 9 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing the new series Skull Island.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the anime series Friday.

Skull Island is part of Legendary's MonsterVerse, which features King Kong, Godzilla and other Toho. Co. characters. The franchise also includes the live-action films Godzilla (2014) and Kong: Skull Island (2017).

The trailer shows a group of explorers come across Skull Island while searching for a missing girl. The island is home to prehistoric monsters, including the giant ape Kong.

"Skull Island is a thrilling animated adventure series that follows shipwrecked characters desperate to escape the most dangerous place on Earth -- a mysterious island home to prehistoric monsters, including the greatest titan of them all, Kong," an official synopsis reads.

Nicolas Cantu, Mae Whitman, Darren Barnet, Benjamin Bratt and Betty Gilpin have voice roles.

Netflix previously shared a teaser trailer for the show in May.

Skull Island is produced by Powerhouse Animation (Castlevania), with Brian Duffield as writer and executive producer.

The series premieres June 22.