Trending
Advertisement
TV
June 9, 2023 / 1:32 PM

'Skull Island': Kong defends his home in trailer for Netflix anime

By Annie Martin

June 9 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing the new series Skull Island.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the anime series Friday.

Advertisement

Skull Island is part of Legendary's MonsterVerse, which features King Kong, Godzilla and other Toho. Co. characters. The franchise also includes the live-action films Godzilla (2014) and Kong: Skull Island (2017).

The trailer shows a group of explorers come across Skull Island while searching for a missing girl. The island is home to prehistoric monsters, including the giant ape Kong.

"Skull Island is a thrilling animated adventure series that follows shipwrecked characters desperate to escape the most dangerous place on Earth -- a mysterious island home to prehistoric monsters, including the greatest titan of them all, Kong," an official synopsis reads.

Nicolas Cantu, Mae Whitman, Darren Barnet, Benjamin Bratt and Betty Gilpin have voice roles.

Netflix previously shared a teaser trailer for the show in May.

Skull Island is produced by Powerhouse Animation (Castlevania), with Brian Duffield as writer and executive producer.

The series premieres June 22.

Read More

'Skull Island' teaser introduces Netflix anime series 'The Witcher' stars face 'menacing future' in Season 3 trailer Amy Schumer says 'Barbie' movie didn't originally feel 'feminist and cool' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'The Witcher' stars face 'menacing future' in Season 3 trailer
TV // 5 hours ago
'The Witcher' stars face 'menacing future' in Season 3 trailer
June 9 (UPI) -- "The Witcher," a fantasy series starring Henry Cavill, Freya Allan and Anya Chalotra, will return for a third season on Netflix.
Mark Ruffalo lands lead in HBO drama from 'Mare of Easttown' scribe
TV // 6 hours ago
Mark Ruffalo lands lead in HBO drama from 'Mare of Easttown' scribe
June 9 (UPI) -- Mark Ruffalo is set to star in a new, as-yet-untitled HBO drama from "Mare of Easttown" writer-producer Brad Ingelsby.
Puppeteer David Bizzaro having all the feelings about 'Muppets Mayhem' gig
TV // 6 hours ago
Puppeteer David Bizzaro having all the feelings about 'Muppets Mayhem' gig
NEW YORK, June 9 (UPI) -- "Waffles + Mochi" alum David Bizzaro says he got the job playing Dr. Teeth's dental hygienist father, Gerald, on "The Muppets Mayhem" just as he and his wife became first-time parents in real life.
Anthony Mackie fights killer clown Sweet Tooth in 'Twisted Metal' clip, photos
TV // 20 hours ago
Anthony Mackie fights killer clown Sweet Tooth in 'Twisted Metal' clip, photos
June 8 (UPI) -- Peacock released a clip and photos from the upcoming "Twisted Metal" series, premiering July 27.
Director Constance Zimmer's 'Boy in the Walls' premieres Aug. 5
TV // 20 hours ago
Director Constance Zimmer's 'Boy in the Walls' premieres Aug. 5
June 8 (UPI) -- Lifetime announced the premiere date for "Boy in the Walls" as Aug. 5. Constance Zimmer directed the film.
'Summer I Turned Pretty': Belly, Conrad get close in Season 2 teaser
TV // 1 day ago
'Summer I Turned Pretty': Belly, Conrad get close in Season 2 teaser
June 8 (UPI) -- "The Summer I Turned Pretty," a teen romantic drama series starring Lola Tung, will return for a second season on Prime Video.
Auliʻi Cravalho says her 'Hailey's On It' character is brave, outspoken like Moana
TV // 1 day ago
Auliʻi Cravalho says her 'Hailey's On It' character is brave, outspoken like Moana
NEW YORK, June 8 (UPI) -- Auliʻi Cravalho says the character she plays in the new Disney animated series, "Hailey's On It," shares some important characteristics with the iconic heroine she voiced in 2016's "Moana."
Assassin Zoe Saldaña works for Nicole Kidman in 'Special Ops: Lioness'
TV // 1 day ago
Assassin Zoe Saldaña works for Nicole Kidman in 'Special Ops: Lioness'
June 8 (UPI) -- Paramount+ released the teaser for Taylor Sheridan's latest series, "Special Ops: Lioness," starring Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman and Morgan Freeman.
'I Love That for You': Vanessa Bayer series canceled at Showtime
TV // 1 day ago
'I Love That for You': Vanessa Bayer series canceled at Showtime
June 8 (UPI) -- "I Love That for You," a comedy series starring Vanessa Bayer and Molly Shannon, was canceled after one season.
Ariana Madix rejects Raquel Leviss' apology on 'Vanderpump Rules' reunion
TV // 1 day ago
Ariana Madix rejects Raquel Leviss' apology on 'Vanderpump Rules' reunion
June 8 (UPI) -- Ariana Madix confronted Raquel Leviss on the "Vanderpump Rules" reunion after Leviss apologized for having an affair with Madix's ex-partner Tom Sandoval.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Google Doodle celebrates dancer, choreographer Willi Ninja
Google Doodle celebrates dancer, choreographer Willi Ninja
Never-before-seen images by late art photographer Francesca Woodman to be shown
Never-before-seen images by late art photographer Francesca Woodman to be shown
Puppeteer David Bizzaro having all the feelings about 'Muppets Mayhem' gig
Puppeteer David Bizzaro having all the feelings about 'Muppets Mayhem' gig
Famous birthdays for June 9: Johnny Depp, Michael J. Fox
Famous birthdays for June 9: Johnny Depp, Michael J. Fox
Auliʻi Cravalho says her 'Hailey's On It' character is brave, outspoken like Moana
Auliʻi Cravalho says her 'Hailey's On It' character is brave, outspoken like Moana
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement