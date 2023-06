1/5

Zoe Saldaña stars in "Special Ops: Lioness." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo

June 8 (UPI) -- Paramount+ released the teaser trailer for Taylor Sheridan's Special Ops: Lioness on Thursday. The show premieres July 23. Zoe Saldaña stars as Joe, an agent in the CIA Lioness program. Her mission is to get close to the loved ones of targets so she can move in for the kill. Advertisement

The teaser shows Joe in a hearing being interviewed by Morgan Freeman about her last mission. The action shows vehicular pursuit, machine gun fire and explosions.

Nicole Kidman executive produces and plays Joe's superior in the Lioness program. Laysla de Oliveira plays Joe's new partner and Michael Kelly another Lioness overseer.

Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, Stephanie Nur and Hannah Love Lanier will also star.

Sheridan has a deal with Paramount+ for whom he created the Yellowstone universe along with Tulsa King and The Mayor of Kingstown.