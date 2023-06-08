'I Love That for You': Vanessa Bayer series canceled at Showtime

1/5

Vanessa Bayer co-created and starred on the showtime series "I Love That for You." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

June 8 (UPI) -- Vanessa Bayer's series I Love That for You won't return for a second season on Showtime. Deadline reported Wednesday that Showtime has canceled the comedy series after one season. Advertisement

Bayer co-created the show with Jeremy Beiler, with Jessi Klein as showrunner. The series followed Joanna Gold (Bayer), a home shopping network host who lies about her childhood cancer returning to keep her job.

Molly Shannon, Paul James, Ayden Mayeri, Matt Rogers, Punam Patel and Jenifer Lewis also starred.

Variety confirmed the cancellation.

"I Love That for You has completed its run on Showtime," a network rep said in a statement. "We want to thank Vanessa, Jeremy and Jessi, along with the incredible cast and crew for their hard work and wish them the best going forward."

The future of the show had been in limbo since its Season 1 finale in June 2022.

Showtime is reportedly open to shopping the series to other networks.

Bayer is a writer, actress and comedian who came to fame on Saturday Night Live.