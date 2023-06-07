1/5

Samuel L. Jackson reprises Nick Fury in the new series "Secret Invasion." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 7 (UPI) -- Disney+ is teasing the new show Secret Invasion. The streaming service shared a teaser and poster for the superhero action series Wednesday featuring Samuel L. Jackson. Advertisement

Secret Invasion is a new series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The show follows Nick Fury (Jackson) and his team as they try to stop a Skrull invasion of Earth.

The teaser shows Fury become "the most wanted man on the planet" as he deals with the invasion of the Skrulls, alien shapeshifters.

No backup. Only Fury. In two weeks, Samuel L. Jackson returns in @SecretInvasion, streaming June 21 on @DisneyPlus. #SecretInvasion pic.twitter.com/ymgQFYnlBK— Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) June 7, 2023

Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Dermot Mulroney, Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman and Don Cheadle also star.

The poster features Fury and other characters with the tagline "Who do you trust?"

Check out the new poster for Marvel Studios' #SecretInvasion, streaming June 21 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/CrxL0GhFB9— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) June 7, 2023

Secret Invasion premieres June 21 on Disney+. The streaming service shared a new trailer for the show in April.