'Bupkis': Episode 2 of Pete Davidson series to stream on YouTube, air on NBC

Episode 2 of "Bupkis," a Peacock comedy starring Pete Davidson, will stream on YouTube and air on NBC. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 7 (UPI) -- Episode 2 of Pete Davidson's series Bupkis is coming to YouTube and NBC. Peacock announced in a press release Wednesday that the episode will stream on YouTube and air Saturday on NBC. Advertisement

The episode is available to stream now on YouTube and will broadcast Saturday on NBC following a Saturday Night Live rerun featuring Miles Teller as host and Kendrick Lamar as musical guest.

Bupkis is a comedy written, executive produced and starring Davidson, an actor and comedian known for his work with SNL. Judah Miller and Dave Sirus also wrote and executive produced the show, with Miller as showrunner and Lorne Michaels as an executive producer.

The series presents a fictionalized version of Davidson's life as he "attempts to work through unique family dynamics and the complexities of fame to form meaningful relationships."

Edie Falco and Joe Pesci also star.

Episode 2, titled "Do as I Say, Not as I Do," follows a young Pete (Preston Brodrick) as he attends a wedding just weeks after losing his father on 9/11 and bonds with his uncle (Bobby Cannavale).

Peacock is offering first responders a year of its streaming service for $1.99 per month, beginning June 16.

Bupkis premiered May 4 on Peacock.