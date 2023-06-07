Trending
June 7, 2023 / 2:04 PM

'The Afterparty': Tiffany Haddish investigates new murder in Season 2 trailer

By Annie Martin
1/5
Tiffany Haddish plays Detective Danner on "The Afterparty." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Tiffany Haddish plays Detective Danner on "The Afterparty." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 7 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is teasing The Afterparty Season 2.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the season Wednesday featuring Tiffany Haddish.

The Afterparty is a murder mystery comedy series created by Chris Miller and Phil Lord. The new season centers on the death of a groom at his wedding.

"Detective Danner (Haddish) returns to help Aniq (Sam Richardson) and Zoë (Zoë Chao) solve whodunnit by questioning family members, star-crossed lovers and business partners, and hearing each suspect's retelling of the weekend, each with their own unique perspective and visual style," an official synopsis reads.

Season 2 will consist of 10 episodes, each of which is "told through the lens of popular film genres and unique visuals to match the storyteller's perspective."

The cast also includes Jon Cho, Paul Walter Hauser, Ken Jeong, Anna Konkle, Poppy Liu, Elizabeth Perkins, Jack Whitehall, Zach Woods and Vivian Wu.

The Afterparty is produced for Apple TV+ by TriStarTV and Sony Pictures Television. The series originally premiered in January 2022.

Season 2 premieres July 12 on Apple TV+.

'Bupkis': Episode 2 of Pete Davidson series to stream on YouTube, air on NBC
TV // 32 minutes ago
June 7 (UPI) -- Episode 2 of "Bupkis," a Peacock comedy starring Pete Davidson, will stream on YouTube and air on NBC.
'Star Wars: Ahsoka' series coming to Disney+ in August
TV // 1 hour ago
June 7 (UPI) -- "Star Wars: Ahsoka," a "Mandalorian" spinoff starring Rosario Dawson, will premiere on Disney+ in August.
'Secret Invasion' teaser: Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury is wanted man
TV // 2 hours ago
June 7 (UPI) -- Disney+ shared a teaser and poster for "Secret Invasion," a new series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
'Men in Kilts': Sam Heughan series to return for Season 2 in August
TV // 3 hours ago
June 7 (UPI) -- "Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham," a travel docuseries featuring "Outlander" stars Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish, will return for a second season on Starz.
'Good Omens': Jon Hamm causes chaos for Michael Sheen, David Tennant in S2 trailer
TV // 3 hours ago
June 7 (UPI) -- "Good Omens," a fantasy comedy series based on the Terry Pratchett novel, will return for a second season on Prime Video.
'Perry Mason' with Matthew Rhys canceled at HBO
TV // 4 hours ago
June 7 (UPI) -- "Perry Mason," a legal drama starring Matthew Rhys, won't return for a third season on HBO.
'Sex and the City' stars celebrate show's 25th anniversary
TV // 5 hours ago
June 7 (UPI) -- "Sex and the City" stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon marked the 25th anniversary of the show's debut.
Priscilla Quintana: 'True Story' perfectly satirizes America's passion for true crime
TV // 7 hours ago
NEW YORK, June 7 (UPI) -- Priscilla Quintana says her new mystery dramedy, "Based on a True Story," deftly explores people's peculiar passion for murder-themed podcasts.
Lionel Messi docuseries in the works at Apple TV+
TV // 1 day ago
June 6 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is developing a four-part documentary about Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi.
'Lincoln Lawyer' Season 2 photos introduce Lana Parrilla
TV // 1 day ago
June 6 (UPI) -- "The Lincoln Lawyer," a legal drama starring Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, will return for a second, two-part season on Netflix.
TV review: 'Based on a True Story' is lesser 'Only Murders in the Building'
'Perry Mason' with Matthew Rhys canceled at HBO
Nicolas Cage returns to Las Vegas in 'Sympathy for the Devil'
Famous birthdays for June 7: Bill Hader, Michael Cera
Doodle for Google winner celebrates sisters
